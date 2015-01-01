पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्यार में धोखा:रहीम ने अर्जुन बन महिला का किया यौन शोषण, शादी की बात पर कहा- करना होगा धर्म परिवर्तन

चौपारण( हजारीबाग)एक घंटा पहले
  • शादी करने के लिए धर्म बदलने का दबाव देने का आरोप लगाते हुए महिला ने चौपारण थाना में दिया आवेदन, आरोपी गया जेल

हजारीबाग जिले के चौपारण में लव जिहाद का मामला सामने आया है। इसमें एक मुस्लिम युवक ने महिला को राॅग नंबर पर फोन लगने की बात कह कर दाेस्ती की और खुद को अर्जुन बता कर अपने प्यार के जाल में फंसा लिया। दोनों में प्यार इतना बढ़ा कि युवक महिला के घर पहुंच गया और शादी का झांसा देकर उसके साथ यौन शोषण किया। 4 दिन रुकने के बाद जब वह वापस घर लौटना चाहा तो महिला ने शादी की बात की।

इस बात पर युवक ने कहा कि मैं अर्जुन नहीं रहीम हूं। मुझसे शादी करने के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन करना पड़ेगा। मामला जब प्रकाश में आया तो विश्व हिंदू परिषद के लोग सामने आए फिर यह मामला थाना पहुंचा। थाना में मामला पहुंचते ही पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

मुजफ्फरपुर का रहने वाला है आरोपी, धनतेरस के दिन महिला के घर आया था

इस संबंध में बताया गया कि चौपारण प्रखंड के बहेरा निवासी महिला ने थाना में आवेदन देकर मदद की गुहार लगाई है। उन्होंने आवेदन के माध्यम से कहा है कि 2 माह पूर्व एक अनजान नंबर से फोन आया और अपना नाम अर्जुन बताया। बार-बार फोन आने के बाद बातचीत होने लगी और बात दोस्ती के साथ शादी ब्याह तक बढ़ गई। फिर मिलने की बात हुई तो मैंने अपना घर का पता उसे दे दिया। अर्जुन धनतेरस के दिन मेरे घर आ गया और 5 दिनों तक मेरे साथ रहा।

19 नवम्बर गुरुवार को अर्जुन घर जाने की बात करने लगा। मैंने कहा कि तुमने शादी का वादा किया था और शारीरिक संबंध भी बनाया। बगैर शादी किए तुम कैसे चले जाओगे। इसके बाद उसने कहा कि मैं एक मुस्लिम युवक हूं। मेरा नाम मोहम्मद रहीम है। घर मुजफ्फरपुर बिहार है। अगर मुझसे शादी करना चाहती हो तो तुम्हें अपना धर्म बदलना पड़ेगा। इस बात पर मैंने इंकार कर दिया। उसके बाद भी जबर्दस्ती करने की कोशिश की।

मैंने हल्ला किया तो गांव के लोग आ गए और उसे पकड़कर आधार कार्ड देखा तो उसमें उसका नाम मोहम्मद रहीम था। मैंने गांव वालाें को सारी बात बता दी। गांव वाले लड़के को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। आवेदन के आधार पर मामला दर्ज करते हुए थाना प्रभारी नितिन कुमार सिंह ने आरोपी को हजारीबाग जेल भेज दिया। वही विहिप प्रखंड मंत्री शेखर गुप्ता का कहना है कि लव जिहाद के रूप में हिंदू महिलाओं को विशेष रूप से लक्षित करके चलाया जा रहा है।

यह अत्यंत चिंताजनक है। प्रशासन द्वारा ऐसे मामलों का संज्ञान लेकर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए दोषियों को कड़ी सजा दिलवाई जाए। ताकि बाकियों के लिए यह उदाहरण बने और अपराधियों में महिलाओं के विरुद्ध अपराध करने से पहले कानून का भय व्याप्त हो। इस मामले के उद्भेदन में संगठन से हिमांशु वैद्य, विशाल गुप्ता, सतीश सिंह, अविनाश मिश्रा तथा बेहरा के ग्रामीणों की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही।

