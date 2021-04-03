पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या या आत्महत्या:विवाहिता का शव फंदे से झूलता हुआ मिला, पुलिस ने शव को किया बरामद

धुरकी2 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के मिरचइया गांव के जंगल से पुलिस ने एक विवाहिता का शव पेड़ मे फंदे से झुलता हुआ बुधवार को रात आठ बजे बरामद किया है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि मृतक महिला गांव के सुखलाल भुइयां की पत्नी अनीता देवी 40 वर्ष की है।

घटना के संबंध मे थाना प्रभारी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया की मृतका महिला के परिजनों के अनुसार वह मंगलवार की रात्रि नौ बजे अपनी तीन बेटी और दो बेटों को भोजन कराने के बाद घर से बाहर निकली थी उसके बाद परिजनों ने देर रात उसकी खोजबीन करने लगे इसके बाद भी पता नहीं चला वहीं बुधवार को दोपहर बाद मृतक महिला का शव घर से दूर जंगल मे एक पेड़ मे साड़ी के फंदे से झुलता हुआ देखा गया उसके बाद यह खबर गांव मे आग की तरह फैल गई।

थाना प्रभारी ने बताया की उसके बाद पुलिस को सुचना मिली सूचना के आलोक मे पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर शव को पेड़ के फंदे से बरामद कर शव गुरुवार को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए गढ़वा सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया, थाना प्रभारी ने बताया की यूडी कांड दर्ज कर घटना की ‌ जांच-पड़ताल की जा रही है। उल्लेखनीय है कि मृतका की पति वर्तमान मे घर पर नहीं है। वह काम करने को लेकर गुजरात गया है।

