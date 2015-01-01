पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रभार:धुरकी प्रखंड के मनरेगा बीपीओ, पीएम आवास के समन्वयक का ट्रांसफर

धुरकी2 घंटे पहले
  • धुरकी प्रखंड के सहायक अभियंता उज्जवल अग्रवाल को सगमा प्रखंड मे मनरेगा का अतिरिक्त प्रभार दिया गया है

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के प्रखंड समन्वयक सेराज अंसारी का ट्रांसफर भवनाथपुर कर दिया गया है। वहीं मनरेगा के बीपीओ डिंपल गुप्ता को खरौंधी प्रखंड मे कर दिया गया है। उल्लेखनीय है की उपायुक्त गढ़वा ने वैसे संविदा कर्मी जो तीन वर्ष तक एक ही प्रखंड मे अपना कार्यकाल पूरा कर चुके हैं वैसे सभी संविदा कर्मियों का जिले के विभिन्न प्रखंडों इधर से उधर किया गया है।

जिसमे पीएम आवास भवनाथपुर के समन्वयक मनीष कुमार को धुरकी, मनरेगा के रमकंडा प्रखंड के बीपीओ सुनील कुमार को धुरकी का बीपीओ बनाया गया है। वहीं धुरकी प्रखंड के सहायक अभियंता उज्जवल अग्रवाल को सगमा प्रखंड मे मनरेगा का अतिरिक्त प्रभार दिया गया है।

