धरपकड़:चोरी के शक में 2 लोगों को ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सौंपा

धुरकी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्वेलरी की दुकान से लॉकेट चोरी कर भाग रहे थे दोनों

थाना क्षेत्र के भंडार गांव स्थित एक ज्वेलर्स की दुकान से सोने की लोकेट चोरी कर भाग रहे महिला व एक पुरूष को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ कर किया पुलिस के हवाले। चोरी की घटना की जानकारी देते हुए भाजपा नेता रामप्रवेश गुप्ता अनुप गुप्ता व ज्वेलर्स दुकान के मालिक चंद्रदेव सोनी ने बताया की मेराल थाना के अकवनिया गांव की पुजा कुमारी व उपेंद्र राम दोनों दुकान मे आए और सोने चांदी के गहने खरीदने की बात बोलकर कहना दिखाने के लिए कहा, इतने मे ही सोने का लॉकेट देखते-देखते चोरी कर छिपा लिया।

उसके बाद थोड़ी देर मे उक्त दोनों महिला पुरूष ने कहा की बैंक से पैसा निकालने जा रहे हैं, उसके बाद आएंगे तो गहना खरीदकर ले जाएंगे। उसके बाद दुकानदार दोनों को जाने के बाद गहनों को एकत्रित कर रखने लगा तो, एक सोने का लॉकेट गायब हो गया था, उसके बाद दुकानदार को फौरन शक हुआ उक्त दोनों महिला पुरूष पर तब तक वे दोनों चोर अपने गांव जाने के लिए निकल चुके थे। उसके बाद दुकानदार ने पीछा करते हुए मेराल थाना क्षेत्र के देवगाना गांव से दोनों को रोककर सोने की लॉकेट का मांग किया तो दोनों इंकार कर दिया। दुकानदार ने जबरन झोला चेक किया तो लॉकेट बरामद हो गया। उसके बाद धुरकी थाना मे सुचना देकर दोनों चोर को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। थाना प्रभारी विनोद कुमार ने बताया की दोनों महिला पुरूष चोर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है, महिला आरोपी को नगरउंटारी महिला थाने को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया है और एफआईआर दर्ज कर न्यायिक हिरासत मे दोनों को गढ़वा जेल भेज दिया गया है।

