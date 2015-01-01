पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घोषणा:भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के तानाशाही कार्यशैली की कड़ी निंदा की

डोमचांच6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनमाने व पक्षपात पूर्ण तरीके से मंडल अध्यक्ष की घोषणा से रोष

भाजपा कार्यालय में मंगलवार को पार्टी के प्रमुख नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं की एक आवश्यक बैठक हुई। बैठक में भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष के द्वारा मनमाने व पक्षपात पूर्ण तरीके से मंडल अध्यक्ष की घोषणा किए जाने तथा उनकी तानाशाही कार्यशैली कड़ी की निंदा की गई। इस दौरान जिला प्रवक्ता बसंत मेहता ने कहा की भारतीय जनता पार्टी दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी संवैधानिक एवं निष्पक्षता पूर्ण कार्य करने वाली व अनुशासित पार्टी है। ऐसे में जिलाध्यक्ष व्यक्तिवादी परंपरा को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं और जुझारू कार्यकर्ताओं एवं नेताओं की अवहेलना करते हुए पार्टी को कमजोर करने के लिए लगे हुए हैं।

वहीं दूसरी ओर लोगों नगर अध्यक्ष पद के लिए हुए मनोनयन पर लिए पार्टी के वरीय नेताओं द्वारा शीघ्र विचार नही किया गया तो प्रखंड के वरीय नेता व कार्यकर्ता शीघ्र ही अपने अपने पदों से इस्तीफा दे देंगे। बैठक की अध्यक्षता प्रभाकर लाल रावत व संचालन विक्रम सिंह परिमल ने किया। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से महेंद्र प्रसाद वर्मा, अखिल सिन्हा, संगीता सिन्हा, सुनील सिन्हा, मनोज मेहता, शक्ति सिंह, मुकेश रजक, प्रवीण मित्तल, केके निराला, घनश्याम साहू, दिलीप यादव, शंकर पासवान व अशोक पंडित मौजूद थें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें