खुदकुशी:पंखे से लटककर नाबालिग ने की आत्महत्या

डोमचांच4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वह अपनी मां की मृत्यु के बाद पिछले कुछ वर्षों से मामा के घर में रहती थी

थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मस्जिद मुहल्ला में मंगलवार की रात एक 15 वर्षीय नाबालिक ने पंखे से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना 10 बजे रात की हैं। उसकी पहचान मुस्कान परवीन पिता स्व. मोहम्मद महताब अंसारी, हरदिया रजौली के रूप में की गयी। जानकारी अनुसार नाबालिक बालिका उच्च विद्यालय में कक्षा दसवीं की छात्रा थी। वह अपनी मां की मृत्यु के बाद पिछले कुछ वर्षों से मामा के घर में रहती थी।

मंगलवार की शाम छह बजे ट्यूशन पढ़कर घर लौटी थी। और अपने कमरे में लगे पंखे से दुप्पटे के सहारे फांसी लगा ली। सूचना मिलते ही डोमचांच थाना से एसआई कमला राय, रवि उरांव सहित दल-बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर बुधवार को अंत्यपरीक्षण करा परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

