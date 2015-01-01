पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिलान्यास:भैरवी डैम को पर्यटक स्थल के रूप में विकसित करेंगे

दुलमी4 घंटे पहले
शिलान्यास करते जिप अध्यक्ष व अन्य।
  • भैरवी डैम में 22.64 लाख के शेड निर्माण का जिप अध्यक्ष ने किया शिलान्यास, बोले-

भैरवी जलाशय को पर्यटक स्थल के रूप में विकसित कर इसे राज्य व देश के पटल में स्थापित करने का लक्ष्य है। यह बातें रामगढ़ जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष ब्रह्मदेव महतो ने कही। वे मंगलवार को जिला अभियंता जिला परिषद से भैरवी डैम में 22 लाख 64539 रुपए की लागत से बनने वाले शेड निर्माण कार्य के शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम को बतौर मुख्य अतिथि संबोधित कर रहे थे।

जिप अध्यक्ष ने कहा की भैरवी जलाशय को पर्यटक स्थल के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए पूर्व उपायुक्त राजेश्वरी बी के माध्यम से प्रपोजल भी भेजा गया था। परंतु अबतक इसपर अबतक कार्य नहीं हो सका है। लेकिन हमारा प्रयास है कि भैरवी जलाशय को किसानों के सिंचाई की व्यवस्था के साथ पर्यटक स्थल के रूप में विकसित किया जा सके। जिससे इसका लाभ यहां के विस्थापितों को रोजगार के रूप में हो सके। इससे पूर्व निर्माण कार्य के संवेदक अनिजर रवि द्वारा जिप अध्यक्ष का माल्यार्पण कर स्वागत किया गया।

शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में कई लोग थे मौजूद

जिप अध्यक्ष सहित भैरवी जलाशय मत्स्यजीवी समिति बोंगासौरी के अध्यक्ष गंगाधर महतो, दुलमी उपप्रमुख रिझु महतो, मुखिया प्रतिनिधि बिहारी महतो, पंचायत समिति सदस्य राजीव मेहता द्वारा विधिवत पूजा व नारियल फोड़ कर योजना का शिलान्यास किया गया। मौके पर आजसू जिला संगठन सचिव राजकिशोर महतो, आजसू नेता गजेंद्र चौधरी, आजसू नेता मिथलेश महतो, पंकज महतो, बैजनाथ ओहदार, प्रकाश महतो, दिलीप महतो, भुनेश्वर भंडारी व नरेंद्र महतो सहित कई मौजूद थे।

