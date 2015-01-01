पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:भैरवी डैम में 45.28 लाख की लागत से बनेंगे शेड, विधायक ने किया शिलान्यास

दुलमी4 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक ने सभी योजना के संवेदकों को निर्धारित समय पर गुणवत्ता पूर्ण योजना को पूर्ण करने का भी निर्देश दिया

जिला अभियंता जिला परिषद मद से मंगलवार को भैरवी जलाशय में शेड निर्माण के दो योजना क्रमशः 22.64 व 22.64 लाख के योजना का शिलान्यास रामगढ़ विधायक ममता देवी, जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष ब्रह्मदेव महतो ने विधिवत नारियल फोड़ व पूजा अर्चना कर मुख्य रुप से किया। मौके पर विधायक ने कहां की सरकार द्वारा भैरवी जलाशय को पर्यटन स्थल के रुप मे विकसित करने के लिए पहल की जाएगी। शेड निर्माण से यहां पहुँचने वाले पर्यटकों को सुविधा मिलेगी। विधायक ने सभी योजना के संवेदकों को निर्धारित समय पर गुणवत्ता पूर्ण योजना को पूर्ण करने का भी निर्देश दिया।

वही जिप अध्यक्ष ने कहां की पूर्व राज्य के मंत्री चंद्रप्रकाश चौधरी के प्रयास से आज भैरवी जलाशय के विस्थापितों को मछली पालन के लिए रोजगार की व्यवस्था मिल सकी है। जिप अध्यक्ष ने विधायक से आग्रह किया कि वह सरकार द्वारा भैरवी जलाशय के मुख्य उद्देश्य सिचाई के कार्य के लिए नहर निर्माण के लिए पहल कर इसके बाद निर्माण कार्य को पूर्ण करवाए। ताकि इससे दुलमी, चितपुर और गोला क्षेत्र के किसानों को सिंचाई का लाभ मिल सके। इससे पूर्व ग्रामीणों द्वारा अतिथियों का स्वागत माल्यार्पण कर किया गया। कार्य के संवेदक करदीप महतो उर्फ खखु महतो ने निर्धारित समय पर निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण करने की बात कही।

