निर्देश:आशा व सेविका को तत्परता से कार्य करने का निर्देश

डुमरी कटसरी4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में गुरुवार को डॉ संजय कुमार की अध्यक्षता में विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर सभी सेक्टर चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी एवं आशा कार्यकर्ता बैठक हुई। इसमें कोविड-19 से बचाव को लेकर कई आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए। कहा कि मतदान केंद्र पर प्रतिनियुक्त एएनएम, आशा, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका पूरी ईमानदारी से दायित्व का निर्वहन करेंगे । स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक विवेक कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि मतदान तिथि को सुबह 6:00 बजे से पहले मतदान केंद्र पहुंचकर पीठासीन अधिकारी के पास अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराएंगे।

पीठासीन पदाधिकारी से थर्मल स्कैनर ग्लब्स, पर्ची आदि प्राप्त करना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। मतदान केंद्र पर आने वाले सभी मतदाताओं की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करेंगे। सिंगल यूज़ डिस्पोजेबल ग्लबस देना सुनिश्चित करेंगे । यदि शरीर का तापमान अधिक हो तो संबंधित मतदाता को 15 मिनट का विश्राम करने की सलाह देंगे। दोबारा जांच करने पर भी यदि शरीर का तापमान अधिक ही रहता है तो संबंधित मतदाता को मतदान के अंतिम घंटे में जाने के लिए कहेंगे। मतदान समाप्ति के बाद थर्मल स्कैनर पीठासीन पदाधिकारी के पास जमा कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

