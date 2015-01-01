पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:छठ पर्व की खरीदारी को लेकर बाजारों में उमड़ी रही भीड़

डुमरी4 घंटे पहले
  • सभी मुख्य सड़कों पर खरीदारी को लेकर जाम की रही स्थिति
  • शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण बाजारों में रही चहल-पहल
  • भारी मशक्कत के बाद यात्री गंतव्य की ओर हुए रवाना

लोकआस्था सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ को लेकर प्रखंड के बाजार पूजा की सामग्रियों से सज चुका है। पूजा सामग्रियों की खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ने लगी है। बाजारों में नारियल, सूप, केला, सेव गन्ना की बिक्री जोरों पर है। प्रखंड के ईसरी, डुमरी बाजार और बेरमो मोड़ में फल और पूजा सामग्रियों की दुकानें कतार से लगाई गयी है।

बाजारों व चौक-चौराहों में पूजा को लेकर लगाई गयी दुकानों में आज सुबह से देर शाम तक खरीददारों की भीड़ लगी रही। पूजा के लिए फलों की खरीदी के साथ-साथ मिट्टी के दीयों, सिंदूर, पान के पत्तों व अन्य समानों सहित कपड़ा और श्रृंगार के दुकानों में भी की जम कर खरीददारी हुई। जिन घरों में छठ की पूजा होती है घर वाले छोटी सी छोटी चीजों को जुटाने में लगे हैं।

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पर्व के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार की शाम छठ व्रतियों ने खरना अनुष्ठान किया। इस दौरान व्रतियों ने भगवान सूर्य की पूजा अर्चना के बाद खीर का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। छठ व्रतियों द्वारा प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद श्रद्धालुओं ने घर घर जाकर खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया।

देर रात तक छठ व्रतियों के घरों में प्रसाद वितरण करने और खिलाने का दौर चलता रहा। चार दिवसीय छठ व्रत अनुष्ठान को लेकर प्रखंड के सभी क्षेत्रों में पर्व की तैयारी जोरों से चल रही है। छठ घाटों की साफ सफाई, मरम्मति और प्रकाश साज सज्जा की व्यवस्था लगभग पूरी कर ली गई है।

वहीं पर्व को लेकर छठ व्रतियों के घरों में भक्ति और उत्साह का माहौल है। डुमरी बीडीओ सोमनाथ बंकिरा, सीओ रविभूषण प्रसाद ने प्रखंड के विभिन्न छठ घाटों में पहुंच कर छठ घाटों की सफाई, रास्ते की मरम्मत और घाटों में प्रकाश की व्यवस्था को देखा और पूजा समितियों को निर्देश दिया।

