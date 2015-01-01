पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तस्करी:इसरी में वन विभाग ने एक घर से भारी मात्रा में चीरा हुआ अवैध लकड़ी बरामद किया

डुमरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वन अधिकारी ने कहा- घर में डिपो बनाकर की जा रही थी तस्करी

निमियाघाट थाना क्षेत्र के ईसरी बाजार में बुधवार को वन विभाग ने एक घर में चलाए जा रहे लकड़ी के अवैध डिपो से भारी मात्रा में चिरा हुई लकड़ी बरामद किया। इस दौरान किसी के गिरफ्तारी की सूचना नहीं है। बरामद लकड़ियों की कीमत लगभग तीन लाख रुपया बताया जाता है। बताया जाता है कि विभाग को सूचना मिली कि उमेश कुमार साव अपने घर में अवैध डिपो बना कर चिरी हुई लकड़ियों का करोबार कर रहा है। सूचना पर सहायक वन संरक्षक पदाधिकारी सह प्रभारी वन प्रक्षेत्र पदाधिकारी राजीव रंजन के नेतृत्व में छापामारी की गयी। टीम को इस दौरान सखुआ और ओकट की कुल 338 सीएफटी लकड़ी मिला। जिसे टीम ने जब्त कर कार्यालय ले गयी। इस दौरान कागजात दिखाये जाने पर टीम ने कुछ लकड़ियों को मौके पर ही छोड़ दिया।

इस संबंध में सहायक वन संरक्षक पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि सूचना मिल रही थी कि उमेश कुमार साव अपने घर में चीरा हुआ लकड़ी का अवैध डीपो बनाकर कारोबार कर रहा है। सूचना पर छापामारी कर 338 सीएफटी लकड़ी बरामद किया गया। टीम में वन पाल अमर विश्वकर्मा, वनरक्षी सुमीत सिंह चौधरी, संजीव कुमार, शशि कुमार, सुरेश कुमार, विरेन्द्र कुमार आदि शामिल थे। इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर सहायक वन संरक्षक ने बताया कि सूचना मिल रही थी कि उमेश कुमार साव अपने घर पर अवैध लकड़ी का डिपो संचालित कर रहा है। छापेमारी कर 338 सीएफटी चीरा लकड़ी बरामद किया गया है। आगे की करवाई की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें