दौरा:नेशनल माॅनिटरिंग टीम ने कई योजनाओं को देखा, महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह ने किया स्वागत

डुमरीएक घंटा पहले
ग्रामीण विकास विभाग नई दिल्ली की नेशनल माॅनिटरिंग टीम ने मंगलवार को डुमरी प्रखंड के रांगामाटी व बेरहासुइयाडीह पंचायत के कई गांव का दौरा किया। इस दाैरान पीएम आवास योजना, पेंशन योजना, मनरेगा योजना सहित कई योजनाओं का निरीक्षण किया। टीम में उमेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह व अमरनाथ कुमार थे। टीम के साथ गिरिडीह के परियोजना पदाधिकारी बसंत कुमार, बीपीओ अजित चौधरी, जीसेलपीएस के प्रखण्ड प्रबंधक राजेश कुमार, पीएमवाई के प्रखंड प्रबंधक राजेश कुमार थे।

रांगामाटी पंचायत में टीम का महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह के महिलाओं स्वागत किया। यहां टीम ने लक्ष्मी देवी के जमीन में बने बकरी सेड के अलावा गणेश तुरी से मुमताज अंसारी के जमीन पर मनरेगा के तहत बन रहे मोरम पथ का निरीक्षण किया। जबकी बेरहासुइयाडीह पंचायत के चालमो में बने तालाब, खेल मैदान व निर्माणाधीन आम बागवानी के अलावा पीएम आवास योजना का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान टीम ने दोनों पंचायत के पेंशनधारकों से पेंशन मिलने से सम्बंधित जानकारी ली।

