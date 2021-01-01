पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:डुमरी में उल्लासपूर्वक मनाया गया राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस

डुमरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदाता दिवस पर बीएलओ पुरस्कृत

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के मौके पर डुमरी अनुमंडल कार्यालय के सभागार में सोमवार को एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। अनुमंडलाधिकारी सह निर्वाचन निबंधन पदाधिकारी प्रेमलता मुर्मू के नेतृत्व में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में डुमरी अंचलाधिकारी सह सहायक निर्वाचन निबंधन पदाधिकारी रविभुषण प्रसाद, अंचल निरीक्षक जितेन्द्र प्रसाद सहित अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के बीएलओ और मतदाता उपस्थित थे। इस मौके पर मतदाता पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में अच्छा काम करने वाले बीएलओ को सम्मानित किया गया और मौके पर उपस्थित लोगों ने सभी निर्वाचनों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने का शपथ लिया।

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुये अनुमंडलाधिकारी ने कहा कि भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग के स्थापना दिवस 25 जनवरी 1950 को मनाने के लिए 2011 से हरेक वर्ष 25 जनवरी को देशभर में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया जाता है। यह दिन भारत के प्रत्येक नागरिक के लिए अहम है। इस दौरान मतदाता पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में अच्छा काम करने वाले डुमरी प्रखंड के बीएलओ बद्री मंडल, नावाडीह प्रखंड के बीएलओ भुनेश्वर महतो और चन्द्रपुरा प्रखंड के बीएलओ बसंती देवी को अनुमंडलाधिकारी ने पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया। इस मौके पर अनुमंडल कार्यालय के कर्मी नारायण रविदास, विकास कुमार सिन्हा, अनिमेश कुमार, उमेश ठाकुर, अंचल कर्मी छोटु पाठक, बीएलओ उर्मिला देवी, इन्दु प्रभाकर आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser