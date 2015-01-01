पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:गणेश साहू हत्याकांड के आरोपी रत्नेश साहू ने किया आत्मसमर्पण

डुमरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उन्होंने मांग की कि विगत कुछ माह पहले जैरागी बाजार में मुझे गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया गया था

चर्चित गणेश साहू हत्याकांड और जुरमू कांड के नामजद आरोपी रत्नेश साहू ने डुमरी थाना में थाना प्रभारी अमित कुमार के समक्ष सोमवार को आत्मसमर्पण किया है। इस संबंध में आरोपी के पिता संजय प्रसाद साहू ने बताया कि उनका पुत्र रत्नेश कुमार साहू निर्दोष है। उसे एक षड़यंत्र के तरत फंसाया जा रहा है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि जुरमू कांड में भी उनके पुत्र को फंसाया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वह कानून का सम्मान करते हुए अपने पुत्र को प्रशासन के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण कराने लाए हैं। उन्होंने कानून पर पूर्ण विश्वास जताते हुआ यह कदम उठाया।

उन्होंने मांग की कि विगत कुछ माह पहले जैरागी बाजार में मुझे गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया गया था। उनके नामजद आरोपियों को भी गिरफ्तार किया जाए व उन्हें कठोर से कठोर सजा दी जाए॥ इस संबंध में थाना प्रभारी अमित कुमार ने बताया कि रत्नेश कुमार साहू जो 16 जनवरी 2020 को घटित गणेश साहू हत्याकांड के नामजद आरोपी हैं और विगत वर्ष 16अप्रैल 2019 को जुरमू नदी पर घटित कांड का भी आरोपी है। पुलिस को उनकी तलाशी बहुत लंबे समय से थी। उन्होंने डुमरी थाना में आकर आत्मसमर्पण किया गया है जिसे गुमला जेल भेज दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें