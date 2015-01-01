पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:निमियाघाट में टेलर के धक्के से बाइक सवार दंपती की मौत, विरोध में रोड जाम

डुमरी2 दिन पहले
  • कतरास से जयराम पत्नी माला के साथ अपने घर चौपारण बाइक से जा रहे थे

निमियाघाट थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच-2 पर रविवार को दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर हुई सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में एक दंपती की मौत हो गई और एक गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। दुर्घटना के विरोध में स्थानीय लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया। लोग सड़क पर सेफ्टी की व्यवस्था करने की मांग कर रहे थे। बाद में निमियाघाट थाना प्रभारी द्वारा मांगों को पूरा करवाने के आश्वासन के बाद जाम हटाया गया। पहली घटना रांगामाटी के समीप रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज के समीप घटी। बताया जाता है कि कतरास से जयराम साव अपनी पत्नी माला देवी के साथ बाइक से घर चौपारण जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान ओवर ब्रिज के समीप बाइक को एक अज्ञात ट्रेलर ने पीछे से टक्कर टक्कर मार दिया।

इस दुर्घटना में जयराम साव 55 वर्ष की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। गंभीर रूप से घायल माला देवी 50 वर्ष को इलाज के लिए डुमरी रेफरल अस्पताल लाया गया जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना से आक्रोशित स्थानीय लोगों ने मौके पर सड़क जाम कर दिया। लोगों का कहना था कि जब से जीटी रोड का सिक्स लेनिंग निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुआ है। इस दौरान कंपनी द्वारा निर्माणाधीन सड़क ट्रैफिक सुरक्षा से जुड़े मानकों की व्यवस्था नहीं करने से प्रतिदिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही है। जाम से सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। बाद में थाना प्रभारी विकास पासवान द्वारा मौके पर पहुंच कर मांगों को पूरा कराने का आश्वासन देने के बाद जाम हटा। इसके बाद पुलिस शव को कब्जे में कर थाना ले गयी। बाद में दोनों शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिये गिरिडीह भेज दिया गया। दूसरी घटना प्रतापपुर के समीप हुई। बताया जाता है कि पारसनाथ के स्टेशन प्रबंधक चिचाकी निवासी किशोर कुमार महतो ड्यूटी खत्म होने के बाद निमियाघाट बाइक से लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। जिससे वे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। डुमरी रेफरल अस्पताल में प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद धनबाद रेफर कर दिया गया।

