कार्रवाई:इसरी में अवैध रूप से चल रही मिक्चर फैक्ट्री सील कई नामी ब्रांड के नाम पर हो रही थी यहां पैकिंग

डुमरी2 घंटे पहले
  • डुमरी अनुमंडलाधिकारी ने की कार्रवाई, रुचिका और रिलाइटो के नाम पर हो रही थी पैकिंग

निमियाघाट थाना क्षेत्र के ईसरी बाजार में बुधवार को डुमरी अनुमंडलाधिकारी प्रेमलता मुर्मू के नेतृत्व में एक मिक्चर फैक्ट्री में छापामारी की गई। छापेमारी के दौरान फैक्ट्री में भारी मात्रा में अवैध रूप से बनी हुई मिक्चर, बेसन, हल्दी बरामद किया गया। टीम सभी सामानों का नमूना इकट्ठा कर अपने साथ ले गई और फैक्ट्री को सील कर दिया। बताया जाता है कि रूची मिक्चर कंपनी द्वारा प्राधिकृत कोलकाता से आई डिटेक्टिव सर्विस के एमडी आर भारती एवं वेनी मल्लिक ने इसरी के राकेश व राजेश गुप्ता द्वारा संचालित फैक्ट्री में रूची रिलाईट मिक्चर का नकली पैकिंग का धंधा चलाने का पता लगाया था।

शिकायत पर एसडीएम द्वारा छापामारी टीम का गठन किया गया जिसमें पीरटांड़ बीडीओ दिनेश कुमार, डुमरी एमओ संजीव रंजन और जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा पदाधिकारी पवन कुमार शामिल थे। टीम ने उक्त फैक्ट्री में जब छापामारी की तो वहां वृहद पैमाने पर मिक्चर, बेसन व हल्दी बनाने और उसकी पैकिंग करने पता चला। इस दौरान टीम को रिलाइटो रूचिका के नाम से पैकिंग व अन्य कई नामों का मिक्चर मिला। पैकिंग में एफएसएसएआई का जिक्र भी था। जबकि इस संबंध में संचालक द्वारा कोई कागज प्रस्तुत नहीं किया जा सका।

