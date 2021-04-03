पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार और बंगाल सहित कई राज्य से पहुंचे भक्त:आदिवासियों के प्रसिद्ध तीर्थस्थल सिरा सीता धाम पर जुटे हजारों श्रद्धालु, की गई पूजा-अर्चना

डुमरी2 घंटे पहले
सिरा सीता धाम में प्रार्थना करते सरना धर्मावलंबी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिरा सीता धाम में प्रार्थना करते सरना धर्मावलंबी।

डुमरी प्रखंड अंतर्गत अकासी पंचायत के पुटरूंगी गांव स्थित आदिवासी धार्मिक स्थल ककड़ोलता में गुरुवार को सामूहिक प्रार्थना, पूजा अर्चना सह मेले का आयोजन किया गया। जहां बिहार, बंगाल, नेपाल, उड़ीसा, छत्तीसगढ़ सहित झारखंड के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से 20 हजार से अधिक की संख्या में सरना धर्मावलंबी शामिल हुए।

मौके पर आदिवासी धर्मगुरू बंधन तिग्गा ने कहा कि यह आदिवासियों का आस्था और विश्वास का स्थल है। सभी धर्म के लोग इस आदिवासी धार्मिक तीर्थ स्थल की पवित्रता का सम्मान करें आदिवासियों का यह सृष्टि स्थल है।

सरना धर्म का पूजा स्थल है

मान्यता है कि ककड़ोलता के गंगला खइंड में भइया बहिन के रूप में धर्मेश और चाला आयो थे। महादेव और माता पार्वती के द्वारा भइया बहिन का ककड़ोलता सृष्टि स्थल में भरण पोषण किया गया। सभी आदिवासी उन्हीं के संतान है। इसी सोच के साथ सभी सरना आदिवासी पूजा अर्चना करने लिए आते है। इस धार्मिक स्थल की सबसे बड़ी एक मान्यता है कि मांगी गई मनोकामना यहां पूरी होती है।

प्रलय के बाद हुआ था मानव जाति का निर्माण : डाॅ. करमा उरांव

डाॅ करमा उरांव ने कहा कि यह सरना धर्म का पुनरुत्थान हो रहा है। यहीं ककड़ोलता के गगला खइंड़ में माता पार्वती ने दोनों भइया बहिन को छुपा कर रखी थी। वहीं पर से प्रलय के बाद भइया बहिन के द्वारा मानव जाति की सृष्टि का निर्माण हुआ है।

सरना आदिवासी अब किसी भी धर्म की छत्रछाया में जीना नहीं चाहते है। सरना धर्म को अब कोई नहीं ठग सकता है। यह धर्म अब आजाद हो चुका है। सरना धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव राज्य सरकार ने पारित कर केंद्र सरकार को भेजा है। केंद्र सरकार सरना कोड को जल्द लागू करे।

21 मार्च काे मोरहाबादी मैदान में निकाली जाएगी महारैली

डाॅ. करमा उरांव ने यह भी बताया कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय सरना धर्म द्वारा आगामी 21 मार्च को सरना कोड को लेकर रांची मोरहाबादी मैदान में महारैली व 11 नवंबर को विजय दिवस का आयोजन किया जाएगा। मौके पर धर्मगुरू डीडी तिर्की, वीरेंद्र उराॅव, रवि तिग्गा, नारायण उराॅव, कमली उराॅव, रामकिशुन उराॅव,

मंच पर बैठे धर्मगुरु बंधन तिग्गा।
मंच पर बैठे धर्मगुरु बंधन तिग्गा।

ममता उराॅव, सूर्यदेव उराॅव, मिठू उरांव, रामसाय उरांव, भूलन उरांव, राजेश भगत, शिव भगत, मनिलाल केरकेट्टा, बालकृष्णा उराॅव, झारियो केरकेट्टा, सुशील उराॅव, जीतू उराॅव, गोपाल उराॅव, आंगीराम उरांव,जयदेव सरदार शामिल हुए।

