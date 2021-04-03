पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई उम्मीद:16 प्रखंड की 15 हजार हेक्टेयर भूमि होगी सिंचित

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  • सोन-कनहर सिंचाई पाइप लाइन योजना का मार्ग प्रशस्त, हाेगा पलामू प्रमंडल का विकास : मिथिलेश

सुखाड़ा झेल रहे गढ़वा जिला में अब हरियाली छाएगी। गढ़वा की अति महत्वाकांक्षी व चिर प्रतीक्षित योजना सोन-कनहर सिंचाई पाइप लाइन योजना की कैबिनेट से स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद अब धरातल पर उतारने का मार्ग प्रशस्त है।

इस से गढ़वा जिले के 16 प्रखंडों के करीब 15 हजार हेक्टेयर भूमि में सिंचाई की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। साथ जिले की चार लाख की आबादी को शुद्ध पेयजल भी मिलेगा। स्थानीय विधायक सह सूबे के पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता मंत्री मिथिलेश कुमार ठाकुर ने बताया कि उनके लगातार प्रयास से मुख्यमंत्री ने इस योजना की स्वीकृति प्रदान की है।

सुखाड़ का दंश झेल रहे गढ़वा में अब आएगी हरियाली

पाइप लाइन के माध्यम से सिंचाई योजना का झारखंड का यह पहला योजना है। इसमें भूमि अधिग्रहण करने की समस्या नहीं है। मंत्री ने बताया कि 1272 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से सोन एवं कनहर नदी से लिफ्ट कर अंडर ग्राउंड 900 एमएम चौड़ा मुख्य पाइप लाइन के माध्यम से जिले के गढ़वा, श्री बंशीधर नगर , मझिआंव, भवनाथपुर, कांडी, खरौंधी, रमना, विशनपुरा, धुरकी, रंका, रमकंडा, चिनिया, डंडई, भंडरिया आदि प्रखंडों में सिंचाई सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी।

करीब 271 किलोमीटर लंबी मुख्य पाइप लाइन के अतिरिक्त दोनों तरफ तीन- तीन किलोमीटर दूर तक पाइप लाइन के माध्यम से 360 जलाशयों में भी पानी भरा जाएगा। सोना नदी से 38 एमसीएम तथा कनहर नदी से 36 एमसीएम कुल 73.81 एमसीएम जल का सिंचाई, पेयजल एवं अंडर ग्राउंड वाटर रिचार्ज के लिए उपयोग किया जाएगा।

मंत्री ने बताया कि इसके लिए 20 मेगावाट अतिरिक्त बिजली की आवश्यकता होगी। इसके लिए अलग से विद्युत उपकेंद्र स्थापित किया जाएगा। इस योजना का पांच वर्ष तक रखरखाव संवेदक द्वारा किया जाएगा। मंत्री ने बताया कि गढ़वा के लिए यह अति महत्वपूर्ण योजना है। सुखाड़ का दंश झेल रहे गढ़वा जिला को सुखाड़ की समस्या से निजात मिलेगी।

पाइप लाइन जमीन में दो मीटर नीचे से पार किया जाएगा। उसके ऊपर किसान खेती कर सकते हैं। जिस भूमि से पाइप पार किया जाएगा, संवेदक उन किसानों को मुआवजा भी देगा। मंत्री ने बताया कि यह गढ़वा की चिर प्रतीक्षित योजना है। पूर्ववर्ती सरकार ने ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया था। मंत्री के लगातार आग्रह के बाद मुख्यमंत्री ने इसकी स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दिया है।

शीघ्र ही मुख्यमंत्री इस योजना का भूमि पूजन करेंगे। उसके बाद कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि नाबार्ड से 1057.79 करोड़ रुपए का ऋण लेने एवं निर्माण एजेंसी को 211.55 करोड रुपए का मोबिलाइजेशन इन एडवांस भुगतान करने की सहमति भी बन गई है। मंत्री ने कहा कि गढ़वा-पलामू पूर्व की भांति अब अंतिम पायदान पर नहीं रहेगा, बल्कि विकास के मामले में पहले नंबर पर होगा।

