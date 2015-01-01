पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:मैट्रिक संपूरक परीक्षा के तीसरे दिन 296 परीक्षार्थियों ने दी परीक्षा

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  • इस दौरान गोविंद उच्च विद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र पर 203 परीक्षार्थियों में 189 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी

झारखंड अधिविध परिषद रांची के तत्वावधान में आयोजित मैट्रिक संपूरक परीक्षा के तीसरे दिन 317 परीक्षार्थियों में 296 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। जबकि 21 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इस दौरान गोविंद उच्च विद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र पर 203 परीक्षार्थियों में 189 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी।

जबकि 14 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इसी तरह बालिका उच्च विद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र पर 114 परीक्षार्थियों में 107 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। 7 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। परीक्षा के दौरान परीक्षार्थी कोरोना वायरस से बचाव को लेकर अपने अपने चेहरे पर मास्क लगाए हुए थे।

