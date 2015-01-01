पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:प्रथम पाली में 416, द्वितीय पाली में 64 परीक्षार्थी शामिल

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  • विदित हो कि इंटरमीडिएट संपूरक परीक्षा को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय में तीन परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं

जैक के तत्वावधान में आयोजित इंटरमीडिएट संपूरक परीक्षा के तीसरे दिन के प्रथम पाली में 434 परीक्षार्थियों में 416 व द्वितीय पाली 67 में 64 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। इस तरह प्रथम पाली में 18 व द्वितीय पाली में तीन परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। विदित हो कि इंटरमीडिएट संपूरक परीक्षा को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय में तीन परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

इस क्रम में शहर के चिनिया रोड स्थित शांति निवास उच्च विद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रथम पाली में 205 में 190 परीक्षार्थी ने परीक्षा दिया। जबकि पांच परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इसी तरह द्वितीय पाली में 15 परीक्षार्थियों में 13 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। दो परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। वही शालीग्राम मध्य विद्यालय सोनपुरवा परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रथम पाली में 48 परीक्षार्थियों में 47 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दिया।

