कार्रवाई:मझिआंव और भवनाथपुर से 44 वाहन जब्त किए गए, ऑनस्पाॅट 33 हजार की वसूली

मझिआंव2 घंटे पहले
वाहनों की जांच करते जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
वाहनों की जांच करते जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार व अन्य।

जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार के द्वारा नप क्षेत्र के विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर सघन जांच अभियान चलाया गया। जांच के दौरान ट्रैक्टर,टैंपू व मोटरसाइकल सहित 26 वाहन पकड़ा गया। इस दौरान सभी गाड़ियों की कागजात, इन्सुरेंस, लाइसेंस, दोपहिया वाहनों पर ओवर लोडिंग व चालकों के हेलमेट आदि की जांच की गई।

जिसमें से 9 वाहनों से ऑनस्पॉट 33500 रुपए की राशि बतौर जुर्माने की वसूली गई। उसके बाद वैसे वाहन चालक जिनके पास जुर्माने कि राशि उपलब्ध नहीं रहने व अन्य कागजात के अभाव में चालान कर दिया गया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि शेष सभी वाहन चालक गढ़वा स्थित डीटीओ कार्यालय में बतौर जुर्माना भर कर अपने वाहन को ले जा सकते हैं।

इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के निर्देशानुसार बीच-बीच में जिला के द्वारा वाहनों की सघन जांच अभियान चलाया जाता है। साथ ही उन्होंने सभी वाहन चालकों को मशविरा देते हुए कहा कि वगैर हेलमेट और के बिना कागजात के वाहन नहीं चलाएं। वर्ना पकड़े जाने पर किसी भी सूरत में बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे। जांच अभियान में डीटीओ ऑफिस के अमित कुमार तिवारी, नीरज कुमार पांडेय के अलावे मझिआंव थाना की पुलिस मौजूद थी।

