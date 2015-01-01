पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेयजल स्वच्छता विभाग का दावा:शहरी जलापूर्ति याेजना का 65 फीसदी काम पूरा, नए साल में दूर हाेगी पानी की समस्या

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
बाजार समिति में निर्माणाधीन पानी टंकी।
  • अप्रैल 2021 तक शहर के हर घर में पाइप से पहुंचेगा पानी
  • मिलेगी राहत: दो दशक से पेयजल की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं शहर के लोग

(मो. एनाम खान) गढ़वा शहर के लोगों को नए वर्ष 2021 से पेयजल की समस्या से छुटकारा मिल जाएगा। शहरी क्षेत्र के लाेगाें के घराें तक पाइप से पानी पहुंचाने की याेजना पूरी हाेने वाली है। शहर से 10 किलोमीटर दूर कोयल नदी से पेयजलापूर्ति किए जाने की शहरी पेय जलापूर्ति योजना अप्रैल 2021 में धरातल पर उतरने की पूरी संभावना जताई जा रही है।

पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उक्त योजना से संबंधित 65 प्रतिशत कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है। शेष 35 प्रतिशत कार्य को पूर्ण करने को लेकर निर्माण कार्य में लगी धनबाद की हिमांशु महतो कंपनी के द्वारा जोर- शोर से कार्य किया जा रहा है। विभाग के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि अप्रैल 2021 तक उक्त योजना का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण हो जाएगा।

ऐसे में वर्ष 2021 में शहरी क्षेत्र के लोगों को भीषण गर्मी में पेयजल की समस्या से निजात मिल सकता है। विदित हो पिछले सात वर्षों से शहर के लोग इस योजना से जलापूर्ति के लिए उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं। लेकिन विभिन्न समस्याओं के कारण यह योजना अभी तक धरातल पर नही उतर सकी है। लेकिन स्थानीय विधायक सह झारखंड प्रदेश के पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता मंत्री मिथिलेश ठाकुर के प्रयास से नए वर्ष 2021 में इसके पूरा होने की पूरी उम्मीद जताई जा रही है।

2013 में शुरू हुई थी शहरी जलापूर्ति याेजना

गौरतलब है कि इस योजना की शुरुआत वर्ष 2013 में पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग ने 38 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से किया था। शहरी पेय जलापूर्ति योजना को पूर्ण करने को लेकर दिल्ली की कंपनी एसएमएस पर्यावरण लिमिटेड को जिम्मेवारी दी गई थी। कार्य पूर्ण करने का समय वर्ष 2015 निर्धारित की गई थी। लेकिन उक्त कंपनी के द्वारा निर्धारित समय तक कार्य पूर्ण नही किया गया।

बाद में कार्य पूर्ण करने को लेकर समय विस्तार भी किया गया था। बावजूद इसके उक्त कंपनी के द्वारा कार्य को पूर्ण नही किया गया। अंतत: विभागीय निर्देश के आलोक में संवेदक का एकरारनामा 14 नवंबर 2017 को रद्द कर दिया गया़। इसके बाद चार जून 2019 को उक्त योजना का शेष कार्य पूर्ण करने को लेकर धनबाद की कंपनी एमएस हिमांशु महतो को जिम्मेवारी दी गई।

शहर में एक वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट, 3 पानी टंकी बन रहे

शहर के सोनपुरवा मोहल्ला में बन रहे वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का 80 प्रतिशत कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है। वहीं बाजार समिति में बन रही नौ लाख लीटर की पानी टंकी का निर्माण कार्य 60% व टंडवा में 7.50 लाख लीटर की टंकी का निर्माण 90% व एवं बिजली विभाग परिसर में बने रही 11.50 लाख लीटर क्षमता की पानी टंकी का निर्माण कार्य 95 फ़ीसदी पूर्ण किया जा चुका है।

हर साल गर्मी में पानी के लिए लोग करते थे प्रदर्शन

गढ़वा के लोग पिछले दो दशक से पेयजल की गंभीर समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। गर्मी के शुरू होते ही यहां पेयजल का गंभीर संकट उत्पन्न हो जाता है। गर्मी के दिनों में गंभीर पेयजल समस्या उत्पन्न होने के कारण कई बार यहां के लोग घड़ा व बाल्टी के साथ सड़क पर उतर चुके हैं। लेकिन अभी तक यहां के लोगों को पेयजल की समस्या से निजात नहीं मिल पाई है।

अप्रैल 2021 में पूरी हाेगी शहरी जलापूर्ति योजना : कार्यपालक अभियंता

पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता प्रदीप कुमार ने कहा कि शहरी पेय जलापूर्ति योजना का निर्माण कार्य अप्रैल 2021 में पूर्ण हो जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कार्य पूर्ण करने को लेकर संवेदक पर विभाग द्वारा लगातार दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। ताकि अप्रैल 2021 तक निर्माण कार्य शत-प्रतिशत पूर्ण हो सके और लोगों को पानी के लिए भटकना न पड़े।

