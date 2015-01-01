पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:खरना के साथ ही 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू, अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य काे अर्घ्य आज

गढ़वा4 घंटे पहले
  • व्रतियाें ने ग्रहण किया खरना का प्रसाद, आज अर्घ्य के लिए बनेगा ठेकुआ का प्रसाद

(सोनू कुमार) लोक आस्था के चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान छठ महापर्व के दूसरे दिन खरना का प्रसाद खाने के साथ ही छठव्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। शुक्रवार को व्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगी। शुक्रवार को अर्घ्य के लिए ठेकुआ का प्रसाद तैयार किया जाएगा। फिर उसे कलसूप में फल-फूल और पूजन सामग्रियों के साथ सजाया जाएगा। शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ महापर्व संपन्न हो जाएगा। छठ पूजा का व्रत में खरना के दिन पूरे दिन व्रत रखा जाता है।

इसमें 36 घंटे के व्रत के दौरान न कुछ खाया जाता है और न ही जल पिया जाता है। शाम को छठव्रती के घरों में गुड़, अरवा चावल व दूध से मिश्रित रसिया बनाए जाते हैं। रसिया को केले के पत्ते में मिट्टी के ढकनी में रखकर मां षष्ठी को भोग लगाया जाता है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि मां षष्ठी एकांत व शांत रहने पर ही भोग ग्रहण करती हैं।

खरना के साथ ही पूरा माहौल भक्तिमय हो गया। सूर्यभक्ति से सराबोर व्रतियों ने सूर्यास्त के बाद प्रसाद बनाकर खरना किया। खरना के बाद आसपास के लोग भी व्रतियों के घर पहुंचे और मांगकर प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। गौरतलब है कि इस प्रसाद के लिए जान पहचान के लाेगाें की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ती है।

संस्थाओं ने छठ घाटाें काे सजाया

संस्थाओं के द्वारा छठ घाट को पूरी तरह दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया है। दनरो नदी छठ घाट स्टूडेंट क्लब, फ्रेंड्स क्लब, टी ग्रुप, जागृति क्लब, भास्कर क्लब, सूर्या क्लब, छठ पूजा सेवा समिति, कल्याणपुर छठ घाट, सरस्वती नदी के तट पर स्थित घाट सहित विभिन्न पूजा समितियों ने घाट को पूरी दुल्हन की तरह सजाया है।

शहर के बाजारों में दिनभर रहे खरीदारी की चहल-पहल छठ को लेकर गुरुवार के बाजार में पूरे दिन रौनक दिखी। लोग पूजा सामग्री के साथ में अन्य सामग्रियों के भी खरीदारी करते देखे गए। छठ महापर्व को लेकर शहर के विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर पूजा सामग्री सहित अन्य सामग्रियों का भी दुकान लगाया गया है।

महंगाई के बावजूद लोगों ने जमकर की खरीदारी

महंगाई के बावजूद लोगों में छठ पर्व के उत्साह में किसी प्रकार की कमी नहीं दिख रही है। हर जगह महापर्व को लेकर उत्साह परवान है। छठ शुरु होने से बाजार सभी सूप, दउरा, डगरा, नारियल सहित फलों का बाजार पूरी तरह सज गया है। फलो की बिक्री भी धीरे-धीरे बढ़ने लगी है।

