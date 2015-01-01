पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक की सीधी टक्कर में मोटरसाइकिल सवार की माैत, दाे घायल

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
गढ़वा-रंका एनएच 343 पर महुलिया मोड़ के समीप शुक्रवार की देर रात ट्रक और बाइक की सीधी टक्कर में एक युवक की मौत हो गई। वहीं दो लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। मृतक का पहचान सदर थाना क्षेत्र के जरगढ़ गांव निवासी मनोज प्रजापति के पुत्र मुकेश प्रजापति के रूप में हुई है।

वहीं घायलों में उसी गांव के ताजुदीन अंसारी के पुत्र अशार अंसारी और कृष्णा विश्वकर्मा शामिल है। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि मुकेश ओबरा गांव में छठ महापर्व कर रही व्रतियों के बीच प्रोजेक्टर के माध्यम से धारावाहिक दिखाने गया था।

वहां से वह अपने दो साथियों के साथ बाइक से मेला देखने गढ़वा आया। मेल देखकर वह पुन: ओबरा जा रहा था कि महुलिया मोड़ के समीप रंका की ओर से आ रहे ट्रक से टक्कर हो गई। स्थानीय लोगों के मदद से तीनों को सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। वहां चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

