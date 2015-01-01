पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:गाइडलाइन के अनुसार घाटाें पर नहीं, घर पर करें छठ पूजा

गढ़वा5 घंटे पहले
  • उपायुक्त ने छठ पूजा समिति सदस्याें के साथ बैठक कर दिया निर्देश

उपायुक्त राजेश कुमार पाठक ने मंगलवार को समाहरणालय स्थित सभाकक्ष में छठ महापर्व कोविड-19 के दौरान मनाए जाने को लेकर जिले के विभिन्न छठ पूजा आयोजक समिति (क्लब) के सदस्यों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी को फैलने से रोकने के उद्देश्य से राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन में इस बार छठ महापर्व के दौरान किसी भी तालाब/ झील/ नदी अथवा अन्य जलाशयों के छठ घाट पर किसी प्रकार के कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने छठ पूजा आयोजन समितियों के लोगों व आम अवाम से अपने-अपने घरों में रहकर इस पर्व को मनाने का आह्वान किया है। वहीं समिति के सदस्यों से गाइडलाइन का पालन करने में सहयोग की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान में कोविड-19 महामारी को देखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाये रखना अत्यंत आवश्यक है। सार्वजनिक जलाशयों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराना संभव नहीं हो पाएगा।

इसी को ध्यान में रखकर तालाब, झील, जलाशय और डैम जैसे सार्वजनिक जलाशयों पर छठ पूजा पर रोक लगाई गई है। एक साथ पानी में ज्यादा लोगों के खड़े होने से इंफेक्शन फैलने का खतरा हो सकता है। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि नदी, तालाब, झील के पानी में छठ पूजा करते समय दो गज की दूरी का सामाजिक अनुपालन सुनिश्चित करना संभव नहीं है, इसलिए सार्वजनिक तालाबों, नदी, झील, डैम, जलाशय एवं किसी भी अन्य जल निकाय के पानी में छठ पूजा की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।

बैठक में पुलिस अधीक्षक श्रीकांत एस खोटरे, गढ़वा अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी जियाउल अंसारी, गोपनीय शाखा के प्रभारी पदाधिकारी के अलावा जय देवी संघ टंडवा, जागृति क्लब टंडवा, सूर्या क्लब उंचरी मोहल्ला गढ़वा, छठ सेवा समिति सहिजना, भास्कर क्लब नगवा, स्टूडेंट क्लब, फ्रेंड्स क्लब आदि के सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

