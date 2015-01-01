पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • After Dispute With Husband, Woman Tries To Commit Suicide On Child Of One And A Half Year, Ranchi Refer

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या की कोशिश:पति से विवाद के बाद महिला ने डेढ़ साल के बच्चे को लेकर आत्महत्या करने का किया प्रयास, रांची रेफर

गढ़वा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गढ़वा-चोपन रेलवे मार्ग पर एक महिला ने आत्महत्या करने का प्रयास की। घायल महिला सदर थाना क्षेत्र के नगवा मोहल्ला में एक किराए के मकान में रहती थी। वह उदय राम की पत्नी संगीता देवी 25 वर्ष है। उसका इलाज सदर अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है।

घटना के संबंध में परिजनों ने बताया कि कुछ बात को लेकर पति-पत्नी के बीच विवाद उत्पन्न हुआ था। उसी बात से उग्र होकर महिला ने डेढ़ साल का बच्चे को लेकर आत्महत्या करने के लिए रेलवे ट्रैक पर चली गई। उसी बीच गढ़वा की ओर से चोपन जा रहे। एक मालवाहक ट्रेन में दौड़ कर आत्महत्या करने का प्रयास की लेकिन वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। घटना में महिला के दाहिना पैर कट गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें