टीकाकरण:पशुपालक बीमारी से बचाव के लिए पशुओं का टीकाकरण अवश्य करवाएं : उपायुक्त

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • टीकाकरण के पूर्व सभी गाय व भैसों को टैगिंग कर आईएनएपीएच पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत किया जाना है

राष्ट्रीय पशु रोग नियंत्रण कार्यक्रम के तहत मंगलवार को उपायुक्त राजेश कुमार पाठक ने पशुओं के टैगिंग और टीकाकरण को लेकर समाहरणालय परिसर से प्रचार वाहन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। मौके पर उपायुक्त ने कहा कि प्रचार वाहन के माध्यम से जिले के प्रत्येक प्रखंडों के गांव-गांव पशुपालकों को जागरूक करने का काम किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि गाय, भैंस, बकरी, शूकर में खुरहा, मुंहपका का टीकाकरण पशुपालक अवश्य कराएं। वर्ष में दो बार पशुओं को बीमारी से बचाव के लिए टीका लगाया जाएगा।

टीकाकरण के पूर्व सभी गाय व भैसों को टैगिंग कर आईएनएपीएच पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत किया जाना है। इसके लिए विभाग ने प्रत्येक गांव पंचायत के लिए पशु मित्रों को जिम्मेवारी दिया है। सभी पशु मित्र घर जा जाकर पशुओं से संपर्क कर टैगिंग एवं टीकाकरण कर पंजीकृत करेंगे। यह कार्यक्रम निशुल्क है और गढ़वा जिले को पशुओं के टैगिंग के लिए शत प्रतिशत लक्ष्य का निर्देश दिया गया है। उपायुक्त ने जिले के पशुपालकों से अपने-अपने आधार व मोबाइल नंबर से अपने पशुओं को पंजीकृत कराते हुए टैगिंग एवं टीकाकरण करवाने की अपील किया है। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि भारत सरकार की एक महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है। जिसके तहत पूरा कार्यक्रम निःशुल्क है। पशुपालकों को किसी प्रकार का शुल्क भुगतान नहीं करना होगा। इस कार्यक्रम की सफलता व पशुओं की सुरक्षा के लिए जिले के पशुपालकों का सहयोग अपेक्षित है। इस दौरान उपायुक्त ने टीकाकरण कर्मियों के बीच एफएमडी टीका और कोल्ड बॉक्स का वितरण भी किया गया। इस अवसर पर उप विकास आयुक्त एस एन उपाध्याय, गढ़वा अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी जियाउल अंसारी, जिला पशुपालन पदाधिकारी आदि मौजूद थे।

