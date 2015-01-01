पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुल्हन की तरह सजे थे छठ घाट:उदीयमान सूर्य काे अर्घ्य के साथ ही 36 घंटे के निर्जला व्रत छठ महापर्व का समापन

गढ़वा के छठ घाट पर उमड़े व्रती।
  • समितियाें ने व्रतियाें के बीच पूजा सामग्री, मास्क-सेनिटाइजर बांटे

(मो. एनाम/सोनू कुमार) चार दिवसीय लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ में शुक्रवार की शाम व्रतियों द्वारा अस्तलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ दिया गया। जिसके बाद छठ व्रतियाें ने शनिवार की सुबह भगवान भास्कर को अर्ध्य देकर 36घंटे का निर्जला संपन्न किया। इससे पूर्व दोपहर बाद छठ की डाली लेकर लोग घाट की और निकल पड़े आगे आगे डाली लेकर चलते पुरुष व पीछे महिलाओं की टोली सड़कों पर देखते ही बनती थी। घाटाें काे संस्था व समितियों के द्वारा रंग बिरंगे बल्बों से सजाए गया।

शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को छठव्रती सहित श्रद्धालुओं के द्वारा अर्घ दिया जाएगा। शाम होते -होते दुकानों के शटर गिर गये। बाजार पूरी तरह खाली हो गया। आराध्य देव सूर्य की उपासना के साथ छठ पर्व पर लोग घाटों पर अर्घ देने के लिए पहुंचने लगे थे। विभिन्न घाट पर हमहूं अर्घया देबै हे छठी मइया, केलवा के पात पर उगेलन सूर्यदेव, आस्था के गहराइयों से निकले गीतों के साथ लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ मनाया गया।

सूर्य देव की आराधना के दौरान छठव्रतियों के साथ-साथ परिवार के मौजूद लोग छठ मेया की भक्ति में लीन नजर आये। इस दौरान विभिन्न नदी व तालाब स्थित घाटों पर उत्साह व उमंग का माहौल था। दूसरी तरफ नदी किनारे स्थित छठ घाट को समिति व संस्थाओं के द्वारा आकर्षक रूप से सजाया था।

छठी मइया कोरोना से मुक्ति दिलाएं : ठाकुर

सूबे के पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता मंत्री मिथिलेश ठाकुर का गढ़वा स्थित आवास छठ के अवसर पर पूरी तरह छठ घाट में तब्दील था। आवास परिसर में तालाब का निर्माण कराया गया था। यहां मंत्री ने अपनी मंझली भाभी अनिता ठाकुर को अर्घ्य दिलवाया।

इस मौके पर मंत्री ने कहा कि छठ लोक आस्था का बड़ा ही पवित्र और सात्विक पर्व है। उनके परिवार को इस पर्व को करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है। यह ईश्वर की ही कृपा है। सूर्यदेव और छठी मैइया कोरोना महामारी से झारखंड, देश व संपूर्ण विश्व को मुक्ति प्रदान करें। सम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द बनाए रखने के साथ सबों को निरोग करें। साथ ही सुख, समृद्धि एवं शांति प्रदान करें।

विभिन्न संस्थाओं ने किया पूजा सामग्री का वितरण

आस्था के महापर्व छठ पर पूजा सामग्री का वितरण किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान शहर के मेन रोड स्थित आदर्श हेल्प, कसौधन समाज, शौंडिक समाज, केमिस्ट एंड ड्रगिस्ट एसोसिएशन सहित विभिन्न संस्था के लोग द्वारा छठ व्रती के बीच पूजा सामग्री, फल- फलहारी आदि का वितरण किया गया। इस अवसर पर संस्था के सदस्य ने कहा कि संस्था की प्रत्येक वर्ष महापर्व छठ के अवसर पर छठ व्रतियों के बीच पूजा सामग्रियों सहित फल फलहारी का वितरण कराया जाता है।

भुवन भास्कर की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन

रमना के मड़वनियां स्थित लौंगा नदी स्थित मुख्य छठ घाट पर लगभग एक हजार व्रतधारियों ने भगवान भास्कर को अर्ध्य प्रदान किया। छठ घाट समिति के द्वारा घाटों पर भगवान सूर्य की अस्थायी प्रतिमा भी स्थापित की गई थी। अर्घ्य के बाद प्रतिमा विसर्जित कर दी गई।

