नई व्यवस्था:बंशीधर नगर वासियों को मिला नया तोहफा, आज से दूसरी रेल पटरी पर दौड़ने लगेगी ट्रेन, सुगम होगी यात्रा

बंशीधर नगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्टेशन की नई बिल्डिंग में शुरू होगा कामकाज, रेलवे लाइन का दाेहरीकरण होने से बचेगा समय

बंशीधर नगरवासियों को पांच नवंबर को रेल दोहरी लाइन का नया तोहफा मिलेगा। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए रेलवे के टीआई राकेश सिंह ने बताया कि रेल संरक्षा आयुक्त एएम चौधरी गुरुवार को रमना से नगर उंटारी रेल लाईन दोहरीकरण और नगर उंटारी रेलवे स्टेशन की नई बिल्डिंग में कामकाज का शुभारंभ करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि रेल सुरक्षा आयुक्त एएम चौधरी रमना से नगर उंटारी रेल लाइन दोहरीकरण का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

एक सौ किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से नई ट्रेन का होगा ट्रायल, नए स्टेशन पर लोगों को कई सुविधाएं मिलेंगी

एक सौ किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से इस नये लाईन पर स्पीडी ट्रायल होगा। सब कुछ संतोष जनक पाये जाने पर पांच नवंबर से ही रेल लाईन को चालू कर दिया जायेगा। टीआई श्री सिंह ने बताया कि सभी अधिकारी स्पेशल ट्रेन से रमना आयेंगे। उसके बाद ट्राली से नये रेलवे ट्रैक एवं पुल आदि का निरीक्षण करते हुये नगर उंटारी रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचेंगे। जहां रेल दोहरी लाईन, नये स्टेशन पर अन्य यात्री सुविधाओं आदि का शुभारंभ किया जायेगा। उन्होंने स्पीडी ट्रायल के दौरान लोगों से रेलवे ट्रैक से दूर रहने की अपील की है। इस दौरान डीआरएम धनबाद आशीष बंशल, मुख्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी दिनेश कुमार के अलावे विभाग के कई उच्चाधिकारी मौजूद रहेंगे।

