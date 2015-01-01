पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:दो-दो राशन कार्ड का लिया लाभ, पांच साल तक उठाया राशन, पकड़े जाने पर भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं

बंशीधर नगर2 घंटे पहले
  • बंशीधर नगर के चितविश्राम पंचायत का है मामला, विभाग की घोर लापरवाही

वाह रे सिस्टम एक राशन कार्ड बनवाने किसी की एड़ी घिस जा रही है और कोई दो-दो राशन कार्ड का लाभ ले रहा है, हैरान करने वाली यह बात हकीकत है। यह वाकया बंशीधर नगर प्रखंड अंतर्गत चित्तविश्राम पंचायत के बरडीहा गांव का है। बरडीहा गांव निवासी जाहुल अंसारी ने दो दो राशन कार्ड का लाभ लिया है। एक राशन कार्ड अंत्योदय और एक खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना का है। दोनों राशन कार्ड से जाहुल अंसारी ने पांच साल तक राशन का उठाव किया है। हालांकि मामला प्रकाश में आने पर जाहुल ने चालाकी दिखाते हुए गत जुलाई माह में अंत्योदय राशन कार्ड में नाम कटवा दिया है। पूरे मामले की जानकारी आपूर्ति विभाग के टॉप टू बॉटम सारे अफसरों को होने के बाद भी जाहुल के ऊपर कोई वैधानिक कार्रवाई नहीं होने विभाग की कार्यशैली पर गंभीर किस्म के सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं।

क्या है मामला
चित्तविश्राम पंचायत अंतर्गत बरडीहा गांव निवासी जाहुल अंसारी पीडीएस डीलर समूह गौस महिला विकास समूह की संचालक नुरैसा बीबी का देवर है। जाहुल ने 28 अप्रैल 2015 को निर्गत अंत्योदय राशन कार्ड संख्या 202000092818 एवं 12 अगस्त 2015 को निर्गत खाद्य सुरक्षा राशन कार्ड संख्या 202005091071 दोनों से जुलाई 2020 तक राशन का उठाव किया है।

कैसे हुआ खुलासा
गत अप्रैल माह में बरडीहा गांव के ग्रामीणों ने नगर उंटारी के सीओ सह प्रभारी एमओ और गढ़वा के डीएसओ को आवेदन देकर जाहुल अंसारी द्वारा दो राशन कार्ड का लाभ लेने और लगातार पांच वर्षों से राशन उठाव करने की शिकायत करते हुए जांच कर कार्रवाई का अनुरोध किया था। ग्रामीणों ने आवेदन के साथ साथ इसके सारे साक्ष्य भी दिए थे।

