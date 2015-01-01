पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्देश:प्रधानमंत्री आवास के लाभुकों का मजदूरी का पैसा हड़प गए दलाल, बीडीओ ने दिया एफआईआर करने का निर्देश

गढ़वा43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इन लाभुकों की आवास योजना में मजदूरी भुगतान की अवैध निकासी की गई है

प्रखंड के दुबे मरहटिया पंचायत के बरवाही टोला में 17 प्रधानमंत्री आवास के लाभुकों का मजदूरी का पैसा दलाल खा गए। इस संबंध में लाभुकों ने प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी को आवेदन देकर प्रधानमंत्री आवास में मजदूरी भुगतान मद का पैसा दिलाने की मांग की है। बीडीओ को दिए आवेदन में मजदूरों ने कहा है कि उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री आवास का मटेरियल का पैसा तो मिला। लेकिन आवास में मजदूरी मद का पैसा मुखिया, रोजगार सेवक की मिलीभगत से वार्ड सदस्य छटनी देवी का बेटा सुखदेव उरांव नामक दलाल खा गया। इस संबंध में लाभुकों ने आवेदन में कहा है कि मामले के संबंध में झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष फुफैल खान के नेतृत्व में उन लोगों ने प्रखंड कार्यालय आकर पूर्व में भी शिकायत की थी। शिकायत के आलोक में बीपीओ मुक्ता वाला और पंचायत सचिव विनोद गुप्ता जांच के लिए गांव में गए थे।जांच के क्रम में मामला सही पाया गया था। जांच पदाधिकारियों ने राशि रिकवरी का आश्वासन दिया था। लेकिन अब तक रिकवरी नहीं हो पाया है।

गांव में हुई पंचायती में भी नहीं बनी बात
इस संबंध में गांव में पंचायती भी हुई। मुखिया, रोजगार सेवक, पंचायत समिति सदस्य सहित अन्य गणमान्य लोगों की उपस्थिति में हुई पंचायती में वार्ड सदस्य छटनी देवी के पुत्र सुखदेव उरांव को एक माह का मोहलत देते हुए सभी लाभुकों को राशि वापस करने का निर्देश दिया गया था। लेकिन सिर्फ विनोद उरांव को 10260 रुपए में 2000 रुपए और शिव शंकर उरांव को 13610 रुपए में ₹3000 वापस किया गया। जबकि शेष लाभुकों को कोई भी पैसा वापस नहीं किया गया। जब लाभुक वार्ड सदस्य के यहां उसके पुत्र से पैसा मांगने जाते हैं तो वार्ड सदस्य द्वारा उन्हें अपमानित कर भगा दिया जाता है।

इन लाभुकों की आवास योजना में मजदूरी भुगतान की अवैध निकासी की गई है। विनोद उरांव का 8260 रूपए, सामतिया देवी का 7092, धनवंती देवी का 2052, ब्रिज राम का 8208, वैशाखी देवी का 4032, राकेश पासवान का 12364, गोविंद उरांव का 2006, रजमतिया देवी का 9405, हिरमनिया कुंवर का 4032, शिवनाथ उरांव का 14022, गोपाल उरांव का 10260, कांति देवी का 10260, तेजू उरांव का 12312, महेंद्र उरांव का 8164, रामचंद्र उरांव का 5643, सुमित्रा देवी का 2052, शिवलाल उरांव का 14022, बैजनाथ उरांव का 14022, चरितर उरांव का 12286 और शिव शंकर उरांव का 10610 सहित कुल 164844 रुपए की अवैध निकासी कर गबन बिचौलियों द्वारा की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें