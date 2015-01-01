पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बस के चालक पर सरकारी कार्य में बाधा का आरोप, भेजा गया जेल

गढ़वा3 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिसकर्मी की शिकायत पर उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया है

पुलिस ने बुधवार को दो अलग-अलग मामले में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। पहले मामले में गढ़वा-रांची चलने वाली अर्श नामक यात्री बस के चालक देवेंद्र तिवारी को सरकारी कार्य में बाधा डालने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है। इस संबंध में गढ़वा थाना के इंस्पेक्टर राजीव कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि मंगलवार की शाम में शहर के रंका रोड में पुल के समीप जाम की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई थी। मौके पर ड्यूटी पर तैनात सहायक पुलिस कर्मी ने जब अर्श बस के चालक को वाहन आगे बढ़ाने के लिए कहा तो चालक ने पुलिसकर्मी के साथ बदसलूकी करने लगा।

वहीं सरकारी कार्य में बाधा उत्पन्न किया। पुलिसकर्मी की शिकायत पर उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया है। चालक पलामू ज़िले के रेहला थाने के गोदरमा गांव का रहने वाला है। वहीं दूसरे मामले में अवैध महुआ शराब के साथ सुबोध गुप्ता को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। वह मेराल थाने के दुलदुलवा गांव का रहने वाला है। पुलिस ने उसके पास से 70 लीटर शराब व एक मोटरसाइकिल भी जब्त किया गया है। इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार सुबोध गुप्ता दुलदुलवा गांव से शराब लेकर गढ़वा में बेचने जा रहा था। पुलिस को इसकी सूचना मिल गई। पुलिस ने शहर के टंडवा से उसे गिरफ्तार किया है।

