चार्जशीट:यूपी की दो नाबालिगों से गैंगरेप में गिरफ्तार सभी सात अभियुक्तों पर चार्जशीट दाखिल

बंशीधर नगर2 घंटे पहले
  • रेप पीड़िताओं को न्याय दिलाने के प्रति संजीदा पुलिस ने इस मामले में गिरफ्तार सभी सात अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध कोर्ट में चार्ज शीट दाखिल कर दिया है

गढ़वा जिले के बंशीधर नगर में गत जुलाई माह में यूपी की दो नाबालिग लड़कियों के साथ गैंगरेप के चर्चित मामले में पुलिस ने पीड़िताओं को न्याय दिलाने की दिशा में कदम बढ़ाया है। रेप पीड़िताओं को न्याय दिलाने के प्रति संजीदा पुलिस ने इस मामले में गिरफ्तार सभी सात अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध कोर्ट में चार्ज शीट दाखिल कर दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार एसपी श्रीकांत एस खोटरे के निर्देशन में पुलिस ने इस कांड से जुड़े विभिन्न पहलुओं की बेहद बारीकी से किये गये अनुसंधान के बाद इस मामले में गिरफ्तार सभी सातों अभियुक्तों को गैंगरेप का दोषी पाया है।

29 जुलाई को दोनों आधार कार्ड अपडेट कराने आई थी बंशीधर नगर

पुलिस ने अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश प्रथम अजित कुमार की कोर्ट में लगभग 100 पन्नों में चार्ज शीट दाखिल की है। इनमें सद्दाम सौदागर उर्फ मुख्तार आलम, विक्की खान, जावेद खान, सुफरैल खान, नेयामत खान, अली राजा एवं शायद खान के नाम शामिल हैं। उपरोक्त सभी अभियुक्त न्यायिक हिरासत में गढ़वा कारा में बंद हैं। सभी अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध 341, 323, 354, 354 डी, 376 डी, 379, 411, 506, 34 भादवि एवं 4/8 पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत चार्ज शीट दाखिल की है। यूपी की दो नाबालिग लड़कियों के साथ गैंगरेप से अनुसंधान में पुलिस ने विभिन्न पहलुओं की बेहद बारीकी से अनुसंधान किया है।

एसपी श्रीकांत एस खोटरे के निर्देशन में पुलिस ने घटनास्थल की जांच, पीड़िताओं और उनके साथ जा रहे लोगों के बयान, स्वतंत्र गवाहों की तलाश और उनके बयान को कलमबद्ध किया। टीआई परेड में पीड़िताओं के द्वारा सभी गिरफ्तार अभियुक्तों की शिनाख्त और एफएसएल की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद पुलिस की मेहनत कामयाब हो गई। 29 जुलाई को यूपी की दो नाबालिग लड़कियां आधार कार्ड अपडेट कराने अपने रिश्तेदारों के साथ बाइक से बंशीधर नगर आई थी। बंसीधर नगर से शाम 5 बजे घर लौटने के दौरान बंसीधर नगर -गरबांध मार्ग पर विशुनपुर से आगे बराईटांड़ में शौच के लिये बाइक रुकवाया। इस बीच पीछा करते हुए चार बाइक से युवक वहां पहुंचे। युवकों ने दोनों लड़कियों को पकड़ लिया और जंगल में ले जाकर उनके साथ गैंगरेप किया।

