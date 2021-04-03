पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डीजेएन चिटफंड मामले में जांच का सातवां दिन:18 करोड़ की ठगी, गढ़वा-पलामू के 300 लोगों ने दिए पैसे जमा करने के सबूत

गढ़वा/मेदिनीनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जांच करती सीबीआई टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
जांच करती सीबीआई टीम।
  • जांच के बाद कोर्ट में कागजातों को पेश करेगी सीबीआई
  • सीबीआई टीम के सामने पीड़ितों ने दिखाए कागजात, बताई अपनी पीड़ा

डीजेएन चिटफंड की जांच के सिलसिले में पलामू पहुंची सीबीआई ने गुरुवार को भी डीजेएन के खिलाफ सबूत जुटाया। दो सदस्यीय सीबीआई टीम का शुक्रवार को पलामू में आखिरी दिन होगा। अब तक सीबीआई के पास तीन सौ के करीब लोग पलामू प्रमण्डल से पहुंच चुके हैं। अपने पास आने वाले लोगों के द्वारा डीजेएन में निवेश के ओरिजनल पेपर को सीबीआई अपने साथ लेती जाएगी।

जिसे कोर्ट में डीजेएन के संचालकों के खिलाफ पुख्ता सबूत के तौर पर जमा किया जाएगा। कागजात जमा करने वालों को सीबीआई रिसीविंग दे रही है। सीबीआई के आने के बाद ठगी का शिकार हुए लोगों में पैसा वापस मिलने की आस जग गई है। लोगों को लगने लगा हैं कि हमारा पैसा वापस मिल सकता है।

जहानाबाद के रामभजन ने जमा किए थे 1.5 लाख

रामभजन पंडित सरकारी सेवा में रहे हैं। वर्ष 2014 में इन्होंने डीजेएन में डेढ़ लाख रुपए जमा कर दिया। वर्ष 2019 में रिटायर होने के बाद मेदिनीनगर से अपने घर बिहार के जहानाबाद चले गए। मेदिनीनगर में रहने वाले इनकी जान पहचान के लोगों ने सीबीआई के आने की जानकारी फोन पर दी।

तब रामभजन जहानाबाद से मेदिनीनगर पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि एक तो कड़ाके की ठंड उसपर बस का बढ़ा भाड़ा लेकिन डीजेएन में फंसा पैसा मिलने की उम्मीद उन्हें यहां तक ले आई।

किराएदार और दोस्त के चक्कर में फंसे : ब्रह्मदेव

83 वर्षीय ब्रह्मदेव चौधरी पंचायत सेवक रह चुके हैं। किरायेदार व दोस्त के चक्कर में डीजेएन में फंस गए। दो लाख रुपए जमा करने के बाद आराम करने की उम्र में पैसा के लिए परेशान हैं। सीबीआई के पास कागज जमा करने पहुंचे तो बताया कि 10% महीना मुनाफा बताया गया था।

पंचायत सचिवालय में एजेंट ने बहकाया : सरजू

​​​​​​​पंचायत सेवक से रिटायर हुए मेदिनीनगर के दो नंबर टाउन के रहने वाले सरजू प्रजापति ने डीजेएन में तीन लाख रुपए जमा किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि लेस्लीगंज में पदस्थापित थे। उसी दौरान नौडीहा पंचायत सचिवालय के पास ही रहने वाला विनय मेहता उनके पास आ जाता था।

मेराल के मुखिया पति ने जमा किए थे 3 लाख रुपए

गढ़वा ज़िला के मेराल पंचायत के मुखिया पति विजय प्रसाद भी बुधवार को सीबीआई के पास अपने कागजात के साथ आए। वर्ष 2014 में उन्होंने साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए डीजेएन में जमा किया था। लेकिन उनकी परेशानी यह है कि सिर्फ एक लाख 55 हज़ार का ही रसीद उनके पास मौजूद है।

बाकी पैसा जमा करने की रसीद भूल गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि ज्यादा लाभ के चक्कर में रिश्तेदार से पैसा लेकर डीजेएन में जमा किए थे। जब कम्पनी भाग गई तो सबको पैसा वापस करना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें