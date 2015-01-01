पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहरवासियों को मिलेगी सुविधा:एक कराेड़ से नीलांबर-पीतांबर पार्क में लगेंगे बच्चों के झूले, फूल और फव्वारे

गढ़वा3 घंटे पहले
नीलांबर-पीतांबर पार्क।
  • काेराेना और विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण पार्क के साैंदर्यीकरण में हुई देरी, अब जल्द पूरा हाेगा काम

(मो. एनाम खान) शहर का नीलांबर-पीतांबर पार्क अब नए लुक में नजर आएगा। यहां शहरवासियों के लिए हर तरह की सुविधाएं उपलब्ध रहेंगी। नगर परिषद के द्वारा शहीद नीलांबर- पीतांबर पार्क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। इस संबंध में नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष पिंकी केसरी ने कहा कि पार्क का निर्माण कार्य एक करोड़ रुपए की लागत से किया जा रहा है।

निर्माण कार्य पांच माह पूर्व ही पूर्ण हो जाता, लेकिन कोरोना व विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण आचार संहिता लागू होने के कारण कार्य पूर्ण होने में देर हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्क के उत्तर साइड में जो पुलिस विभाग का भवन है, उसे तत्कालीन उपायुक्त नेहा अरोड़ा के द्वारा आवंटित कर दिया गया था। ताकि पार्क की भूमि का विस्तार किया जा सके। लेकिन अभी तक उक्त भूमि नगर परिषद को नहीं मिल पाई है। हालांकि उक्त भूमि के हस्तांतरण को लेकर वे पुलिस अधीक्षक से मिल चुकी है।

पुलिस अधीक्षक द्वारा उक्त भूमि को हस्तांतरण को लेकर आश्वासन भी दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि उक्त भूमि नहीं मिलता है तो पार्क के पीछे जो सरकारी जमीन है उसे पार्क के लिए लिया जा सकता है। ताकि पार्क का दायरा बढ़ाया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्क में लोगों के लिए कॉटेज टाइप पर बैठने की व्यवस्था बनाई जाएगी। इसके अलावा पार्क में घास व विभिन्न तरह के फूल लगाए जाएंगे। वही बच्चों को खेलने व व्यायाम से संबंधित सभी तरह सामान लगाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा पार्क में फव्वारा की भी लगाया जाएगा।

1992 में तत्कालीन उपायुक्त अमिता पॉल ने किया था पार्क का उद्घाटन

विदित हो कि तत्कालीन पलामू की उपायुक्त अमिता पॉल द्वारा 1992 में शहीद नीलांबर- पीतांबर पार्क का उद्घाटन किया गया था। वर्ष 2012-13 में तत्कालीन उपायुक्त आरपी सिन्हा के निर्देश पर पीएचईडी द्वारा दस लाख रुपए की लागत से पार्क परिसर में पीसीसी सड़क, शौचालय, पाइप लाइन बिछाने का कार्य, एक चापाकल, टूटी हुई चहारदीवारी की मरम्मत तथा रंग-रोगन का कार्य किया गया था। पार्क निर्माण की पहल गढ़वा की तत्कालीन एसडीओ अमिता पॉल द्वारा वर्ष 1988-89 में शुरू की गई थी, जिसका उद्घाटन भी उनके ही द्वारा किया गया था।

रामबांध तालाब साैंदर्यीकरण का टेंडर जल्द : पिंकी केशरी

नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष पिंकी केशरी ने कहा कि शहर के सोनपुरवा मोहल्ला स्थित रामबांध तालाब के सौंदर्यीकरण को लेकर बहुत जल्द टेंडर किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर परिषद के द्वारा तालाब के पास फव्वारा लगाया जाएगा।इसके अलावे तालाब के चारों ओर पेवर ब्लॉक का निर्माण किया जाएगा। वहीं लोगों को बैठने के लिए कॉटेज का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इसके अलावे वेपर लाइट, चाय कैंटीन आदि की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

