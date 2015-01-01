पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंत्री ने कहा:अर्हता पूरी करने वाले काॅलेजाें काे दिलाएंगे एफिलिएशन

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • पेयजल मंत्री मिथिलेश ठाकुर को सम्बद्ध डिग्री महासंघ ने सौंपा ज्ञापन

स्थायी सम्बद्ध डिग्री काॅलेजाें को अंगीभूत/घाटानुदान कराने की मांग को लेकर सम्बद्ध डिग्री महाविद्यालय महासंघ के पन्द्रह सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने शनिवार को झारखण्ड के पेयजल व स्वच्छता मंत्री मिथिलेश ठाकुर से उनके गढ़वा स्थित आवास पर मुलाकात कर उन्हें ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दौरान मंत्री ने अर्हता पूरा करने वाले महाविद्यालयों को इस दिशा में बेहतर करने के प्रयास का आश्वासन दिया।

मंत्री को प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने बताया कि पलामू प्रमण्डल में संचालित नीलाम्बर-पीताम्बर विश्वविद्यालय से संबंधित सम्बद्ध डिग्री महाविद्यालयों सूरत पाण्डेय डिग्री काॅलेज, गढ़वा, गोपीनाथ सिंह महिला महाविद्यालय, गढ़वा, बोकारो स्टील माईन्स काॅलेज, भवनाथपुर, बनवारी साहू काॅलेज, लातेहार, मजदूर किसान काॅलेज, पांकी तथा एके सिंह काॅलेज हुसैनाबाद की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। इन महाविद्यालयों में पिछड़े इलाके के सामाजिक रुप से वंचित वर्ग के अधिकांश छात्र-छात्राएं अध्ययनरत हैं।

मगर पूर्व की सरकार की उपेक्षापूर्ण रवैये से उक्त महाविद्यालयों में कार्यरत कर्मी अर्थाभाव में भुखमरी के कगार पर हैं। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में अध्यक्ष प्रो. विवेकानंद उपाध्याय, प्रो. अफजल खान, प्रो. परवेज आलम, प्रो. बीरेन्द्र पाण्डेय, प्रो. कमलेश सिन्हा, प्रो. खोदा बक्स अंसारी, प्रो. कुमारी गीता, प्रो. अनिता कुमारी, डा. रेनु त्रिवेदी, प्रो. शैलेन्द्र कुमार, प्रो. अरुण कुमार, डा. अरुण कुमार सिंह, प्रो. रंजीत कुमार, प्रो. अंजुला कुमारी, सुधीर पाठक मुख्य रुप से उपस्थित थे।

