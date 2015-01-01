पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:ठेकेदार ठीक से काम करें, नहीं तो होगी कार्रवाई

गढ़वा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पलामू के सांसद विष्णुदयाल राम ने ज़िला मुख्यालय स्थित निर्माणाधीन पीतांबर पार्क का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने संवेदक को ससमय कार्य पूर्ण करने और गुणवत्तापूर्ण कार्य करने का निर्देश दिया है। सांसद ने कहा कि शहर में एक अच्छा पार्क जरूरी है। जानकारी के अनुसार करीब एक करोड़ रुपये की लागत से पार्क का नए सिरे से निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। जिसमें लोगों के लिए कॉटेज टाइप पर बैठने की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

इसके अलावा पार्क में घास व विभिन्न तरह के फूल लगाए जाएंगे। वही बच्चों को खेलने व व्यायाम से संबंधित सभी तरह सामान लगाए जाएंगे। ताकि बच्चों व व्यायाम करने वालों को इसका लाभ मिल सके।

पार्क में बच्चों के व्यायाम की होगी व्यवस्था, फव्वारा भी लगेगा, लेकिन पार्क में न हरी घास थी न फूल

इसके अलावा पार्क में फव्वारा की भी लगाया जाएगा। विदित हो कि गढ़वा शहर का एक मात्र शहीद पीतांबर पार्क की स्थिति देखरेख के अभाव में बदहाल हो गई थी। पार्क की देखरेख नहीं होने से उसमें व्यायाम को लेकर लगाए गए सामग्रियों की स्थिति जर्जर हो गई थी।

वहीं पार्क में न तो हरी घास थी और न ही फूल-पौधे ही थे। वर्ष 2012-13 में तत्कालीन उपायुक्त आर पी सिन्हा के निर्देश पर पीएचईडी द्वारा दस लाख रुपए की लागत से पार्क परिसर में पीसीसी सड़क, शौचालय, पाईप लाईन बिछाने का कार्य, एक चापाकल, टूटे हुए चहारदीवारी की मरम्मति तथा रंग-रोगन का कार्य किया गया था।

विदित हो कि पीतांबर पार्क का निर्माण वर्ष 1988-89 में तत्कालीन एसडीओ अमिता पॉल द्वारा कराया गया था। जिसका उद्घाटन भी अमिता पॉल ने ही वर्ष 1992 में किया गया था। मौके पर भाजपा नेता अलखनाथ पांडेय, धनंजय तिवारी, विजय चौबे, इश्वरी पांडेय आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें