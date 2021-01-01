पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:मतदान केंद्रों पर वाद-विवाद रंगोली और क्विज प्रतियोगिता

खरौंधीएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रखंड के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर बीएलओ ने मतदाता दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया

48 मतदान केंद्रों में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह सह विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताएं आयोजित की गयी। इस मौके पर मतदान से संबंधित वाद-विवाद प्रतियोगिता, रंगोली प्रतियोगिता, क्विज प्रतियोगिता आदि आयोजित की गयी़।मझिगावां पंचायत के उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय मझिगावां के मतदान केंद्र 45,47,48 पर राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर मतदाता जागरूकता रैली पोषक क्षेत्र में निकली। जागरूकता रैली में शामिल मध्य विद्यालय मझिगावां के शिक्षक अभिभावक एवं मतदाता मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने, मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने से संबंधित नारे लगा रहे थे।

जुलूस वापस होकर पुनः विद्यालय परिसर पहुंचा।इसके बाद शपथग्रहण समारोह का आयोजन किया गया।प्रधानाध्यापक कामेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह ने उपस्थित मतदाताओं को अपने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की शपथ दिलायी।साथ ही बीएलओ ने प्रपत्र 6,7,एवं 8 प्राप्त किया।इस अवसर पर शिक्षक इंद्रमण प्रसाद यादव,राजेंद्र सिंह,मुनेश्वर राम,अरविंद राम,मंजूषा गुप्ता,बीएलओ अरविंद कुमार गुप्ता,अजंता देवी,नारद राम,मतदाता रवि हुसैन,राजन गुप्ता,प्रतिमा कुमारी, अखिलेश साह, राहुल कुमार, अखिलेश यादव, अजीत कुमार ,रीता देवी सहित कई मतदाता उपस्थित थे। इधर, प्रखंड के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर बीएलओ ने मतदाता दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया।

