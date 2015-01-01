पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आकर्षक ऑफर:धनतेरस आज, सजे बाजार, गढ़वा जिले में 16 करोड़ रुपए के कारोबार की उम्मीद

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए कारोबारी दे रहे हैं विभिन्न तरह के आकर्षक ऑफर, आज जेवर और वाहनों के शोरूम में उमड़ेेगी भीड़

धनतेरस को लेकर गढ़वा शहर में बाजार पूरी तरह से ग्राहकों के लिए सज चुकी है। ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए विभिन्न कंपनियों द्वारा तरह-तरह के ऑफर दिए जा रहे हैं। शहर में इलेक्ट्रानिक्स दुकान, आभूषण दुकान, दाे पहिया, तीन पहिया व चार पहिया वाहनों के शो रूम को पूरी तरह से सजाया गया है। लेकिन कोरोना काल के कारण बाजार पूरी तरह से रफ्तार नही पकड़ पाया है।

जिसके कारण व्यवसायी धनतेरस के अवसर पर व्यवसाय को लेकर सशंकित हैं। वाहन व्यवसायियों को छोड़ बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व सोना- चांदी आभूषण व्यवसायियों का कहना है कि पिछले वर्ष की तुलना इस वर्ष धनतेरस के अवसर कम व्यवसाय होने की उम्मीद है। उनका कहना है कि अभी तक बाजार पूर्व की तरह रफ्तार नही पकड़ पाया है। हालांकि धनतेरस को लेकर सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। अब देखना है कि धनतेरस के दिन इसका कितना लाभ मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें