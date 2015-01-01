पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्य:संघर्ष के बदौलत राज्य लिए हैं हक भी लेंगे : सुप्रियो भट्टाचार्य

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वर्षों से उपेक्षित गढ़वा को मॉडल बनाने का काम करेंगे

झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के केंद्रीय महासचिव सुप्रियो भट्टाचार्य ने कहा कि गढ़वा विधानसभा राज्य का मॉडल विधानसभा बनेगा। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन का भी पूरा ध्यान है। एकीकृत बिहार या झारखंड बनने के बाद भी गढ़वा जिले से लोग मंत्री परिषद में रहे। मगर गढ़वा विधानसभा और ज़िला का समुचित विकास नहीं हो पाया है। आगामी एक वर्ष में विकास कार्य न सिर्फ गढ़वा विधानसभा में बल्कि पूरे जिले में दिखने लगेगा। गढ़वा विधायक सह प्रदेश के पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता मंत्री मिथिलेश कुमार ठाकुर को यहाँ के लोगों ने जिस उम्मीद के साथ जनाधार दिया है।

वे जन आकांक्षाओं पर पूरी तरह से खरा उतरेंगे। वर्षों से उपेक्षित गढ़वा को मॉडल बनाने का काम करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार राज्य सरकार को सहयोग करने के बजाय लगातार साजिश कर रही हैं। भाजपा झारखंड के सरकारी पैसों पर दिल्ली में बैठकर राजनीतिक सौदेबाजी कर रही हैं। मगर भाजपा की साजिश अब नहीं चलेगी। हमलोग संघर्ष के बदौलत राज्य लिए हैं। अब सरकार जनता के साथ संघर्ष कर अपना हक भी लेने का कार्य करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ने झारखंड के आदिवासियों को सिर्फ ठगने और वोट बैंक के रूप में इस्तेमाल किया है। मगर वर्तमान सरकार ने राज्य के मूलवासियों आदिवासियों के हित में कार्य कर रही है। सरना धर्म को सातवें कोड के रूप में लागू किया जाएगा। साथ ही चुनावी घोषणा को भी पूरा करने का काम किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इसी वित्तीय वर्ष में युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ता देने का काम किया जाएगा। महासचिव ने कहा कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में कुचक्र रचा गया। राजनीतिक व प्रशासनिक कुचक्र किया गया। 10-50 वोट के अंतर वाले सीटों पर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से सत्तारूढ़ दल के पक्ष में घोषणा कर दिया गया। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा कि वे दस लाख नौकरी देने की हंसी उड़ाने वाले 19 लाख नौकरी देने के वादे पर विजयी हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि झामुमो ने बिहार चुनाव में छह सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने का काम किया।

