पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:4 साल बाद भी विस्थापित लोगों को नहीं मिला घर

गारुएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टाइगर रिजर्व के वनवासियों का विस्थापन करना सरकार भ्ूली, लोगों के पास रोजगार नहीं

विस्थापन को लेकर केंद्र सरकार और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के दिशा-निर्देशों को किस तरह ताख पर रखा जाता है, इसे जानना-समझना हो तो आपको पलामू व्याघ्र परियोजना के तहत बारेसांड के कुजरूम ग्राम में देखना चाहिए। किस तरह से अदृश्य बाघ के नाम पर बरसों से जंगल के इलाके में रह रहे सैकड़ों आदिवासियों को केवल इसलिए विस्थापित किया जा रहा है कि यह क्षेत्र बफर एरिया घोषित है। इसके तहत पलामू टाइगर रिजर्व क्षेत्र में बसे ग्रामों को विस्थापन करने की तैयारी पिछले कई सालों से की जा रही है, लेकिन अभी तक विस्थापन नहीं हुआ है। ऐसा लगता है जैसे टाइगर रिज़र्व बनाकर इन वन ग्रामों का विस्थापन करना सरकार भूल गयी है। जिस कारण इन ग्रामीणों के पास अब ना रोजगार है और ही खाने को दाने। इसके चलते ग्रामीणों के समक्ष भुखमरी की समस्या खड़ी हो गई है।

गौरतलब हो कि गारू के बारेसांड पंचायत अंतर्गत लाटू कुजरुम गांव को पलामू व्याघ्र परियोजना के तहत टाइगर रिजर्व क्षेत्र घोषित कर दिया गया है। इस गांव के विस्थापन करने की घोषणा वन विभाग द्वारा की गई, लेकिन विस्थापित करना भूल गई है। इस प्रक्रिया में पिछले चार वर्षों से ग्रामीण परेशान है और इनकी हालात दिन प्रतिदिन ख़राब होते जा रही है। कुजरूम के ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि वन विभाग द्वारा पिछले चार वर्षों से विस्थापन के नाम हमें परेशान किया जा रहा है। इस बीच ना हमें विस्थापित किया जा रहा है और न ही कोई रोजगार ही दिया जा रहा है। इससे हमारे घर में भुखमरी की हालात उत्पन्न हो गए हैं। गांव के ही फिल्मोन उरांव ने बताया कि पिछले वर्षों से हमारे पूर्वज इस गांव में रहते आ रहे हैं। वर्ष 2011 में वन पट्टा देकर हमें इस भूमि का मालिकाना हक दिया गया था,पर यह वनपट्टा हमारे लिए सिर्फ एक कागज का टुकड़ा साबित हुआ। इसका उपयोग न ही हम सरकार द्वारा दी गयी ज़मीन को बचाने के लिए कर सकते है और न ही बच्चों के भविष्य बनाने के लिए। क्योंकि इस वनपट्टा से बच्चों का आवासीय और जाति प्रमाण पत्र बनता ही नहीं है।

इसलिए हमलोगों ने सरकार द्वारा विस्थापन प्रस्ताव भी स्वीकार किया था जिसके तहत वन विभाग के द्वारा प्रत्येक वयस्क व्यक्ति को 15 लाख रुपए या पोलपोल व लाइ गांव में 5 एकड़ भूमि देने का बात कही गयी थी लेकिन वर्ष 2015-16 से विस्थापन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई थी जो अब भी जारी है परंतु इस विस्थापन के नाम पर वन विभाग के द्वारा ना हमें किसी तरह की मजदूरी करने दिया जा रहा और ना ही वन विभाग में हमारा मजदूरी बकाया भुगतान दिया जा रहा। गांव में लगभग 50 परिवार है जिनका मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड बना है परंतु वन विभाग के द्वारा बीडीओ से मनरेगा में कार्य नहीं देने हेतु पत्राचार किया गया जिससे अब मनरेगा में भी कार्य मिलना बंद हो गया। इससे उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति दयनीय हो गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें