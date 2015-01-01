पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:जनता दरबार में उठा सेविका चयन में गड़बड़ी, मानदेय न मिलने का मामला

गढ़वा4 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी को जिले भर से मिले 18 आवेदन, संबंधित विभाग के पदाधिकारियों को निष्पादन का निर्देश

उपायुक्त राजेश कुमार पाठक ने शुक्रवार को समाहरणालय स्थित अपने कार्यालय में जनता दरबार का आयोजन किया। जिसमें विभिन्न विभागों से जुड़ी 18 आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ। उपायुक्त ने मामलों का त्वरित गति से निष्पादन के लिए संबंधित विभागों के पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है। इस दौरान कोरोना काल को देखते हुए हुए लोगों के हाथों को सेनिटाइज किया गया व लोगों को मास्क प्रयोग कराया गया। जनता दरबार में चिनियां प्रखंड के पाल्हे गांव निवासी पृथ्वी देवी ने उपायुक्त को आवेदन देकर कहा कि आंगनबाड़ी सेविका के लिए आम सभा की गई।

जिसमें एक और उम्मीदवार चयन में भाग लिया। उसकी उम्र 23 वर्ष और मेरी उम्र 25 वर्ष है। साथ ही दोनों की शैक्षणिक योग्यता बराबर है। परंतु चयन प्रक्रिया की गाइडलाइन में जिनका उम्र ज्यादा होता है। उन्हीं को प्राथमिकता दी जाती है। ऐसे में पृथ्वी देवी ने कहा कि गाइडलाइन की सारी शर्तें पूरी करने के उपरांत आंगनबाड़ी सेविका में गलत चयन करते हुए दूसरे महिला का चयन किया गया। उन्होंने उपायुक्त से चयन निरस्त करते हुए उम्र की प्राथमिकता देने की मांग की है।

