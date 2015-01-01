पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली की लाइन के चपेट में आने से मौत:11 केवी लाइन की चपेट में आकर हाइवा में आग, वाहन खाक, गढ़वा के चालक की मौत

गढ़वा/जगदलपुर2 दिन पहले
हाईटेंशन बिजली की लाइन के चपेट में आकर हाइवा जलकर खाक हो गई साथ ही हाइवा के ड्राइवर अरविंद उरांव की भी करंट लगने के बाद जलकर मौत हो गई है। मृतक झारखंड के गढ़वा जिला का रहने वाला था। मामला बासागुड़ा थाना क्षेत्र का बताया जा रहा है।

आवापल्ली के एसडीओपी विनोद मिंज ने बताया कि अतिनक्सल प्रभावित बासागुड़ा-जगरगुंडा मार्ग पर पेचवर्क का कार्य चल रहा था। इस बीच बासागुड़ा से 8 किमी आगे पेगड़ापल्ली सीआरपीएफ कैंप के पास सड़क निर्माण के लिए आवापल्ली प्लांट से बीटी मटेरियल भरकर हाइवा पहुंचा था। हाइवा के चालक अरविंद उरांव ने पेवर मशीन में हाइवा से बीटी मटेरियल खाली कर दिया। इसके बाद वहां से कुछ दूर आकर उसने वाहन सड़क के किनारे खड़ी कर लघुशंका के लिए गया। हाइवा का डाला उठकर ऊपर से जा रहे 11 केवी लाइन से छू गया और चिंगारी उठने लगी।

इसे देखकर अरविंद दौड़ता आया और वाहन में चढ़कर लीवर के सहारे डाले को नीचे करना चाहा। लीवर को छूते ही उसे तेज झटका लगा और वह नीचे गिर गया। इस बीच हाइवा में आग लग गई। जिसे देख कर कार्यस्थल से लोग वहां तक पहुंचे लेकिन बिजली के तार को देख किसी ने पास जाने की हिम्मत नहीं की। थोड़ी ही देर में हाईवा पूरी तरह जल गया।

