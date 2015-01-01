पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गाइडलाइन:दीपावली की रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक ही फोड़ सकेंगे पटाखे

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहारों के लिए जारी की गई गाइडलाइन

अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी मो जियाउल अंसारी ने कहा कि दीपावली पर्व को देखते हुए झारखण्ड राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पार्षद ने गाइडलाइन जारी किया है। जिसके अनुसार के द्वारा जारी किए गए गाइडलाइन के अनुसार शहरी क्षेत्रों और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों जहां की वायु गुणवत्ता स्तर नवंबर 2019 के दौरान अच्छी या संतोषप्रद है। वहां कम आवाज वाले पटाखों को ही बिक्री की जाएगी। दीपावली के दिन पटाखे मात्र दो घंटे रात्रि 8 बजे से रात्रि 10 बजे तक ही फोड़ने की अनुमति दी गई है। गाइडलाइन को लेकर गढ़वा अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के सभी प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी, अंचल अधिकारी व थाना प्रभारी को अपने क्षेत्रांतर्गत उक्त गाइडलाइन का अनुपालन करवाने का निर्देश दिया है।

साथ ही कहा कि जो भी व्यक्ति उक्त निर्देशों का उल्लंघन करते हुए पाए जाएंगे उन पर आईपीसी की धारा 188 एवं वायु (प्रदूषण निवारण और नियंत्रण) अधिनियम 1981 की धारा 37 एवं अन्य अधिनियमों के तहत कार्रवाई उपायुक्त द्वारा की जाएगी। विदित हो कि जारी किए गए गाइडलाइन के अनुसार राज्य में दीपावली, छठ, क्रिसमस, नववर्ष आदि त्योहारों के समय भी पटाखे मात्र दो घंटे तक ही लोग फोड़ सकते हैं। पर्व त्योहार के अवसर पर पटाखे फोड़ने के लिए समय निर्धारित किया गया है। दीपावली में रात्रि 8 बजे से रात्रि 10 बजे तक, छठ में सुबह 6 बजे से 8 बजे तक और क्रिसमस व नववर्ष के दिन मध्य रात्रि 11:55 बजे से मध्य रात्रि 12:30 बजे तक पटाखे जलाए जा सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें