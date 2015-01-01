पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:छह महीने से लवादोनी में जलमीनार खराब आदिम जनजाति ग्रामीणों ने किया हंगामा

डंडई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग ने लघु जल आपूर्ति योजना से बनाई थी 4000 लीटर की जलमीनार

पचोर पंचायत के लवादोनी आदिम जनजाति टोला में पिछले 6 महीने से पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग द्वारा लगाया गया जल मीनार खराब पड़ा हुआ है। जिसको लेकर ग्रामीणों ने हंगामा किया। हंगामा कर रहे ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग द्वारा लघु जल आपूर्ति योजना से बना 4000 लीटर क्षमता वाले जल मीनार पिछले 6 महीने से खराब पड़ा हुआ है। जिससे ग्रामीणों को पेयजल को लेकर भारी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लगभग 6 महीना से स्थानीय ग्रामीणों को दूसरे टोला के चापाकल से पानी की व्यवस्था कर पेयजल सहित अन्य घरेलू कार्यों को करना पड़ रहा है। स्थानीय ग्रामीण मनोज कोरवा, चरकू कोरवा, धनंजय कोरवा, गणेश सिंह, जगरनाथ सिंह, हुलाश सिंह, सतेंद्र बैठा, बॉलकेश्री देवी, सरिता देवी, सहित दर्जनों लोगों ने बताया कि लगभग 6 महीने से खराब हो गया है।

खराब होने के बाद स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि सहित प्रखंड स्तर के अधिकारियों को कई बार ठीक कराने को लेकर जानकारी दी गई, परंतु किसी भी अधिकारी का इस ओर ध्यान आकृष्ट नहीं हो रहा है। जिससे हम लोगों को पानी को लेकर दूसरे टोला में दर-दर भटकना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि विभाग की घोर उदासीनता के कारण इस जल मीनार को ठीक नहीं करवाया जा रहा है। जिसके वजह से हम लोगों को भारी परेशानी उत्पन्न हो गयी है। बताया गया कि पीएचडी विभाग द्वारा 5,00000 (लाख) रुपए की लागत से सन 2018-19 में उक्त टोला के 150 आबादी को लघु जलापूर्ति योजना के तहत जलापूर्ति के लिए जल मीनार को बनवाया गया था। जो पिछले 6 महीने से खराब पड़ा हुआ है। ग्रामीणों की समस्या के संबंध में पीएचडी विभाग के जेई संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि वहां की जल मीनार को एक बार ठीक कराया गया था। और ग्रामीणों को नंबर दे कर आया था। परंतु ग्रामीणों की ओर से अभी तक कोई सूचना नहीं मिली है। यदि जल मीनार खराब पड़ा हुआ है तो उसको शीघ्र ही बनवाया जाएगा।

