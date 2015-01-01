पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:करुआ कला में मारपीट की घटना में चार घायल

गढ़वा4 घंटे पहले
  उसी बीच धर्मराज पासवान, लाला पासवान, रीना देवी, खुशबू देवी आदि लोगों ने गाली गलौज करने लगा

गढ़वा थाना क्षेत्र के करुआ कला गांव में भूमि विवाद को लेकर हुई दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट की घटना में दोनों पक्ष से कुल चार लोग घायल हो गए हैं। सभी घायलों का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है। घटना में घायल मुनारी पासवान का पुत्र ठेगन पासवान 50 वर्ष तथा दूसरे पक्ष के धर्मराज पासवान 40 वर्ष उसकी पत्नी रीना देवी 30 वर्ष बहु खुशबू देवी 20 वर्ष का नाम शामिल है। घटना के संबंध में प्रथम पक्ष के ठेगन पासवान ने कहा कि वे अपने खेत में धान का फसल किया था। फसल काट कर वापस घर ले जा रहा था।

उसी बीच धर्मराज पासवान, लाला पासवान, रीना देवी, खुशबू देवी आदि लोगों ने गाली गलौज करने लगा। जब मैं उसका विरोध किया तो यह सभी मिलकर लाठी डंडे से मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। जबकि दूसरे पक्ष के धर्मराज पासवान ने कहा कि हम लोग अपने खेत में धान का फसल को लगाए थे। जबकि ठेंगन पासवान के द्वारा उस फसल को काटकर घर ले जाया जा रहा था। जब हमने उसका विरोध किया तो ठेंगनी पासवान ने लाठी डंडे से मारपीट कर सभी को घायल कर दिया। घटना के बाद सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए तत्काल सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। घटा में सभी घायलों के शरीर के विभिन्न हिस्सों में गंभीर चोट आई है। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार सभी घायलों की स्थिति खतरे से बाहर बताया गया है।

