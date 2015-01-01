पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:16 से मतदाता सूची में जोड़े जाएंगे नए नाम हर बूथ तैनात रहेगा एक बूथ लेवल एजेंट

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • उपायुक्त ने मतदाता सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम को ले की बैठक

जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह उपायुक्त राजेश कुमार पाठक ने शुक्रवार को समाहरणालय स्थित सभागार में मतदाता सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम 2021 के सफल संचालन व तैयारियों को लेकर विभिन्न विभागों के पदाधिकारियों, राजनीतिक दलों के लोगों के साथ बैठक किया। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने कहा कि 16 नवंबर 2020 को मतदाता सूची प्रारूप प्रकाशन सभी चयनित स्थलों पर किया जाएगा और इसकी प्रति सभी मान्यता प्राप्त राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधियों को उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वैसे नागरिक जिनकी आयु एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष हो गई है या विशेषकर 18 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वर्ग के लोग जिनका नाम मतदाता सूची में निबंधित नहीं है। वे अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में निबंधित कराने के लिए अपने क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मतदान केंद्र के बीएलओ के पास /सहायक निर्वाचन निबंधन पदाधिकारी कार्यालय/ निर्वाचक निबंधन पदाधिकारी कार्यालय/ जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय में प्रपत्र-6 में आवेदन कर सकते हैं ।

इसके अलावा मतदाता सूची से नाम हटाने के लिए प्रपत्र 7 में, नाम, उम्र, पता आदि किसी प्रकार की त्रुटियों में सुधार के लिए प्रपत्र -8 में और एक ही विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र अंतर्गत एक मतदान केंद्र से दूसरे मतदान केंद्र में नाम स्थानांतरित कराने के लिए प्रपत्र 8 क में आवेदन दिया जा सकता है। उन्होंने मान्यता प्राप्त राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधियों से प्रत्येक मतदान केंद्र के लिए 1-1 बीएलए (बूथ लेवल एजेंट) की प्रतिनियुक्ति करने की बात कही और बीएलए की सूची राजनीतिक दल के द्वारा संबंधित ईआरओ कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक बीएलए अपने मतदान केंद्र क्षेत्र अंतर्गत लोगों से प्रपत्र प्राप्त कर संबंधित बीएलओ को उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। इस प्रक्रिया में इस बात का विशेष ध्यान देना आवश्यक है। कि बीएलए एक दिन में 10 से अधिक प्रपत्र जमा नहीं करेंगे। साथ ही आपत्ति प्राप्त करने की पूरी अवधि में प्रपत्रों की संख्या 30 से अधिक होने पर संबंधित ईआरओ/एईआरओ द्वारा इसका सत्यापन किया जाएगा। मौके पर उपायुक्त ने सभी राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधियों से लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए अधिक से अधिक मतदाताओं को जोड़ने, मृत मतदाताओं का नाम हटाने, पहले किसी अन्य विधानसभा में रह रहे मतदाताओं जो कि अब अन्य विधानसभा में शिफ्ट हो गए हैं।

