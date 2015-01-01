पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:गढ़वा जिला बनेगा कुपोषण मुक्त, 50 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बनेंगे मॉडल- डीसी

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • उपायुक्त की अध्यक्षता में विशेष केंद्रीय सहायता योजना व नीति आयोग के सूचकांकों की समीक्षा बैठक, जिले से एनीमिया को खत्म करने पर दिया गया जोर

उपायुक्त राजेश कुमार पाठक की अध्यक्षता में विशेष केंद्रीय सहायता (एससीए) योजना व नीति आयोग से संबंधित सूचकांकों की समीक्षात्मक बैठक समाहरणालय के सभागार में मंगलवार को हुई। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने भारत सरकार के आकांक्षी जिला प्रोग्राम से संबंधित सूचकांकों में लक्ष्य के अनुरूप प्रगति, विशेष केंद्रीय सहायता (एससीए) योजना अंतर्गत स्वीकृत योजनाओं के भौतिक व वित्तीय प्रगति, लंबित उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र, डीसी विपत्र जमा करने के विषय में जायजा लिया एवं जिले में संचालित अन्य विकास योजनाओं की क्रमवार समीक्षा की।

मौके पर नीति आयोग के सूचकांकों की समीक्षा के क्रम में उपायुक्त ने स्वास्थ्य संबंधी मामलों पर चर्चा की तथा हेल्थ न्यूट्रिशन में प्रथम माह एएनसी रजिस्ट्रेशन, कन्वर्जन ऑफ पीएचसी इनटू हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेन्टर, टीकाकरण, कुपोषण तथा जिंक व ओआरएस डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन में सुधार करने का निर्देश दिया।

