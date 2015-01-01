पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएसओ ने कहा:10 दिनों में आधार से जाेड़ें सभी राशन कार्ड

गढ़वा4 घंटे पहले
बैठक करते अिधकारी।
  • एसडीओ सह आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने की विभाग की समीक्षा

समाहरणालय स्थित सभाकक्ष में गुरूवार को सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सह प्रभारी जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी जियाउल अंसारी की अध्यक्षता में आपूर्ति विभाग की बैठक हुई। बैठक में जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने लाभुकों के आधार सीडिंग से संबंधित कार्य को पूर्ण करना, आत्मनिर्भर भारत योजना और प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना, राशन कार्ड समरूपता और धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र समेत अन्य बिंदुओं पर क्रमवार चर्चा की।

बैठक में जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने सभी प्रखंड आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी को झारखंड राज्य खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के तहत ग्रीन कार्ड की फाइनल सूची 10 दिसंबर तक जिला आपूर्ति कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही उन्होंने लक्ष्य के अनुरूप लाभुकों की डेढ गुनी सूची तैयार करने और उसकी ऑनलाइन एंट्री कराने की बात कही।

बैठक में उन्होंने आधार सीडिंग पर चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि जिन लाभुकों का राशन कार्ड आधार कार्ड से नहीं जुड़ा है, उनको चिन्हित करते हुए उसका आधार सीडिंग अगले 10 दिनों में करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक प्रखंड आगामी 10 दिनों में एक हजार सदस्यों की आधार सीडिंग करना सुनिश्चित करें।

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने प्रखंड आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी से उनके संबंधित क्षेत्रातर्गत गोदाम में शेष बचे चना और दाल का स्टॉक की जानकारी असिस्टेंट गोदाम मैनेजर से लेकर रिपोर्ट जिला आपूर्ति कार्यालय को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया। डीएसओ ने कहा कि जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र का बीडीओ और सीओ इसकी मॉनिटरिंग करेंगे।

