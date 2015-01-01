पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा कार्य:जायन्ट्स ग्रुप ने बांटी छठ पूजा सामग्री

गढ़वा26 मिनट पहले
  • गढ़वा के केरवा, सुखबाना व गुरदी के उरांव टोला में किया वितरण

जायंट्स ग्रुप ऑफ गढ़वा आस्था के तत्वावधान में छठ महापर्व के शुभ अवसर पर खीर भोजन के दिन गढ़वा के विभिन्न पिछड़े व गरीब क्षेत्रों में छठ पूजा सामग्री का वितरण किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान केरवा, सुखबाना व गुरदी के उरांव टोला जैसे पिछड़े इलाकों में छठ पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया गया।

इस अवसर पर जायन्ट्स ग्रुप गढ़वा आस्था के अध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार सोनी ने कहा कि बहुत ही खुशी होती है कि उनके संस्था के सारे सदस्य इस तरह के कार्यक्रम में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लेते हैं। डॉ आलोक कश्यप में कहा कि आस्था की तरफ से इस तरह के कार्यक्रम आगे भी होता रहेगा। प्रसिद्ध व्यवसाई दीपक कश्यप के अनुसार 20 नवंबर को भी उनके तरफ से जरूरतमंदों के बीच छठ पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया जाएगा।

वहीं पूर्व अध्यक्ष अमित शर्मा व विकास कुमार मेहता पिछड़े हुए इलाकों में छठ के दिन भी जाकर के इस तरह का सामग्री का वितरण करेंगे। गौतम रोनियार ने बताया कि इस वर्ष कोरोना की स्थिति को देखते हुए स्टॉल नही लगाया गया। इस अवसर पर जायन्ट्स ग्रुप गढ़वा आस्था के अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर अशोक कुमार सोनी, डॉ आलोक कश्यप, दीपक कश्यप, अमित शर्मा, विकास कुमार मेहता,गौतम रौनियार, बंटी सोनी, सुमित कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

